‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Pic After Major Leg Injury, Fans Shower Post With Support

Fans are sending love and support to Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay after she let fans know about a serious leg injury. Though, it’s unclear how she got hurt in the first place.

She described her injuries in an Instagram post on Wednesday. In it, she’s wearing a leg brace on her right leg and a soft cast on her left ankle.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she wrote. “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. … Great news is I don’t need surgery🙏🏻 💃🏻 #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy. Thanks for all the love folks! Just so you know this did NOT happen at work!”

What Are Fans Saying About Mariska’s Injury?

Fans flooded her replies with well wishes and support for the longtime Law & Order: SVU actress.

“Protect mariska hargitay and her one lung, one knee, and one ankle at all costs,” one fan tweeted. She was referencing the time Hargitay’s lung collapsed on the set of Law & Order: SVU. She needed surgery as a result.

But along with her fans, there were hundreds of celebrities also shocked at the extent of her injuries.

“HONEY!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo!!!!!!” Will and Grace star Debra Messing wrote.

“Oh my goodness! Get well soon,” actress Holly Peete posted.

“Apparently HSS actually stands for Hair & Shining Skin. Dude! You’re the only person I know who can walk out of that hospital looking like they just stepped out of a commercial,” famed nutrition coach Adam Rosante.

“I will carry you everywhere….,” actress Ali Wentworth commented.

“Nobody could ever look this good walking out of a hospital!! Absolute warrior Goddess! 💙🧡💜

Feel better M!!” singer Grace Gaustad replied.

NBC Will Feature Three ‘Law & Order’ Shows

NBC is going all-in on Law & Order this fall. The network recently announced that it renewed Law & Order: OC, which features Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott fighting against organized crime.

The show has only been on TV for two months, but NBC officially renewed it earlier this month when it unveiled its upcoming fall lineup. That means, Thursdays, the former home of NBC’s must-see TV, is now all Law & Order with SVU, OC, and a new spinoff, For the Defense taking those spots.

The new spin-off will look at the criminal justice system from the other side of the courtroom.

“We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of Law & Order, which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” President of Scripted Programming at NBC Lisa Katz said. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.”