Celebrities

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Pic After Major Leg Injury, Fans Shower Post With Support

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 hours ago
Fans are sending love and support to Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay after she let fans know about a serious leg injury. Though, it’s unclear how she got hurt in the first place.

She described her injuries in an Instagram post on Wednesday. In it, she’s wearing a leg brace on her right leg and a soft cast on her left ankle.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she wrote. “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. … Great news is I don’t need surgery🙏🏻 💃🏻 #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy. Thanks for all the love folks! Just so you know this did NOT happen at work!”

What Are Fans Saying About Mariska’s Injury?

Fans flooded her replies with well wishes and support for the longtime Law & Order: SVU actress.

“Protect mariska hargitay and her one lung, one knee, and one ankle at all costs,” one fan tweeted. She was referencing the time Hargitay’s lung collapsed on the set of Law & Order: SVU. She needed surgery as a result.

But along with her fans, there were hundreds of celebrities also shocked at the extent of her injuries.

“HONEY!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo!!!!!!” Will and Grace star Debra Messing wrote.

“Oh my goodness! Get well soon,” actress Holly Peete posted.

“Apparently HSS actually stands for Hair & Shining Skin. Dude! You’re the only person I know who can walk out of that hospital looking like they just stepped out of a commercial,” famed nutrition coach Adam Rosante.

“I will carry you everywhere….,” actress Ali Wentworth commented.

“Nobody could ever look this good walking out of a hospital!! Absolute warrior Goddess! 💙🧡💜

Feel better M!!” singer Grace Gaustad replied.

NBC Will Feature Three ‘Law & Order’ Shows

NBC is going all-in on Law & Order this fall. The network recently announced that it renewed Law & Order: OC, which features Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott fighting against organized crime.

The show has only been on TV for two months, but NBC officially renewed it earlier this month when it unveiled its upcoming fall lineup. That means, Thursdays, the former home of NBC’s must-see TV, is now all Law & Order with SVU, OC, and a new spinoff, For the Defense taking those spots.

The new spin-off will look at the criminal justice system from the other side of the courtroom.

“We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of Law & Order, which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” President of Scripted Programming at NBC Lisa Katz said. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Celebrities
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Cheers’ Actress Shelley Long Makes Final Appearance in 1987

Thirty-four years ago, actress Shelley Long bid adieu to her character, Diane Chambers, on the classic TV show “Cheers.”. Saying goodbye to one of your favorite characters on a show is always bittersweet. In a way, while watching a show, you become invested in the characters’ lives. So, saying goodbye can feel like losing close friends. Nevertheless, it’s not uncommon for an actor to move on from a show, leaving fans to have to bid adieu to their favorite characters.
TV Series
Outsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Major Character Exits After Over a Decade on The Show

Have you heard about who’s leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?. It’s rare that a show successfully lasts for over a decade, let alone a single character. But “Grey’s Anatomy” has aired for 15 seasons and this actor has been along for the ride for 12 of those seasons. Unfortunately, the actor will be leaving the show after the May 20th episode. Can you guess which beloved character is leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? We’ll give you a hint: he’s been a “Grey’s Anatomy” heartthrob for his entire 12 seasons with the show. If you guessed Dr. Jackson Avery, you are correct.
TV & Videos

'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Ainsley Seiger Gives Fans Look at Working With 'Intimidating' Christopher Meloni (Exclusive)

Law & Order: Organized Crime not only brought Christopher Meloni back to the franchise after a 10-year absence, but it also introduced a group of new characters to Dick Wolf's world. One of them is Jet Slootmaekers, a hacker Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler brings in to help him and the Organized Crime Control Bureau take down Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Ainsley Seiger, who is making her television debut in the show as Jet, recently spoke with PopCulture and revealed just how intimidating it can be to act alongside a seasoned star like Meloni.
TV Series
CinemaBlend

Christopher Meloni And Mariska Hargitay Had The Best Time Wrapping Law And Order: SVU Season 22 (And There's Video)

Law & Order: SVU is in the midst of delivering some of the most anticipated episodes from its historic Season 22, and even though the series is currently on a small break, fans are still getting content from the cast. The longest-running primetime U.S. live action series in the history of television recently wrapped filming for the season, and it clearly features another big cameo from Organized Crime's Christopher Meloni, as he and Mariska Hargitay are celebrating the accomplishment together!
TV & Videos

'Law & Order' Star Ainsley Seiger Reveals Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's 'Undeniable Chemistry' (Exclusive)

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Ainsley Seiger is in a unique position. Not too many actors get to say their first television acting job involves the return of Christopher Meloni after ten years away from the franchise. Seiger got to watch the "undeniable chemistry" between Meloni and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay reignite in person as if the last 10 years had never happened. In an exclusive interview with PopCuture earlier this week, Seiger, who stars as hacker Jet Slootmaekers, opened up about the incredible experience of working with these two living television legends.
Movies
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Reveals Another Perk Of Christopher Meloni's Return As Elliot Stabler

Law & Order: SVU has been going strong for more than two decades now, and launched a spinoff earlier this spring that was winning big in the ratings right off the bat. Of course, starring former SVU leading man Christopher Meloni in his big return to the role of Elliot Stabler all but guaranteed that Law & Order: Organized Crime would be a hit, but based on some comments from SVU actress Kelli Giddish, there is another perk to Meloni coming back and reuniting with Mariska Hargitay's Benson.
Movies
The Independent

Mickey Rourke hits out at Marvel’s ‘crap’ acting while praising stars of Law & Order: SVU

Mickey Rourke has taken a swipe at Marvel films – and the actors who star in them.The Oscar nominee shared his newfound appreciation for Law & Order: SVU in an Instagram post yesterday (9 May) but took the opportunity to make another dig at Marvel. Rourke revealed that he had begun watching the long-running crime series during quarantine.The former boxer went on to praise the show’s actors – including Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Stephanie March, BD Wong and Ice T – claiming that what they do is “real acting” unlike those in the MCU.“Respect to all of you, the...
Celebrities
E! News

Watch Peter Hermann Laugh Off "Throuple" Status With Wife Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni

Watch: Peter Hermann on Sharing Wife Mariska Hargitay With Chris Meloni. Mariska Hargitay takes work wife to a whole new level. The Emmy-winning Law & Order: SVU star met husband Peter Hermann on set, and while the couple have been married for over 17 years, there is another co-star turned lifelong partner that Hermann jokes his wife can't get stay from: Christopher Meloni, aka Elliott Stabler. Meloni made his highly-anticipated return to the Law & Order franchise with spinoff Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Stabler even professed his love for Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Hargitay).
TV & Videos
Amomama

Mariska Hargitay Shares Photo with Chris Meloni from the Shooting of the 'SVU' Season 22 Finale

"Law & Order: SVU" stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni marked the end of filming a season together for the first time in 10 years with pictures and a video. "Law & Order: SVU" fans cannot get over Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The beloved duo commemorated the end of filming the show's 22nd season together with pictures and a video they shared on Instagram.
Beauty & Fashion
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay Is ‘All For’ Plastic Surgery—But She Prefers the ‘Natural Look’

With more than 30 years in Hollywood, Mariska Hargitay‘s plastic surgery opinions have changed over time. Though Hargitay, who is best known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hasn’t confirmed any procedures she’s done, she’s made it known that she’s not opposed to plastic surgery by any means—though she does prefer the more “natural look.”
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Mariska Hargitay's Husband Was Jokingly Asked About Sharing Her With Christopher Meloni, And His Response Was A+

As an O.G. fan of Law & Order: SVU, I cannot deny that I was witness to some of the greatest chemistry between characters to ever go unfulfilled on the small screen. I, of course, am taking bout the relationship between police detective partners Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, which had strong undercurrents of sexual tension for their 12 seasons together on the series. Their portrayers, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, have never denied their palpable on-screen chemistry, but when Hargitay's husband, Younger star Peter Hermann, was jokingly asked about sharing her with Meloni, he truly gave an A+ response.
Movies

Chris Meloni on Filming Law & Order with Mariska Hargitay: 'She Brought Her Game, I Brought Mine'

After years of costarring as Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are still bringing their A-game to Law & Order. The two actors played Stabler and Benson for the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, up until Meloni's departure in 2011. Last month, however, they reunited onscreen during a crossover event for Meloni's new spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Family Relationships
POPSUGAR

There's No Denying Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann Have a Truly Adorable Family

Despite the fact Mariska Hargitay spends her time fighting crime on screen as detective Olivia Benson in Law and Order: SVU, off camera she's raising three adorable kids with her husband, Younger star Peter Hermann. After getting married in 2004, the pair welcomed their first child together in 2006. Mariska and Peter went on to adopt a daughter and another son in 2011. Unlike some other super private celebrities, Mariska and Peter are OK with bringing their children into the spotlight every now and again to share sweet photos of them all on social media. And who can blame them? All three are cuties!