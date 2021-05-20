‘Tyler Perry’s Bruh’ Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer, Adds Four Recurring

Lupin, the Netflix heist series that dropped its first five episodes in January, became the platform’s most-watched French-language original series of all time, raking in a reported 70 million households in the first four weeks of release and becoming Netflix‘s most-watched title in the first quarter of 2021. Ever since then, Lupin‘s many fans have been desperate to see the next chapter in the story of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), given that the first part of the series ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Assane’s son, Raoul, abducted by the dastardly Pellegrini. From the current Raoul situation to Assane’s much longer-standing feud with Pellegrini—whose false accusation of burglary against Assane’s father led to the beloved man’s death when Assane was just a kid—Part 2 has many situations to wrap up. Now, we finally have a date for the release of the second part, or Lupin Season 2 as many have taken to calling it, and a full-length trailer to get us hyped for the conclusion of this first run of episodes.