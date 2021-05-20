newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Tyler Perry’s Bruh’ Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer, Adds Four Recurring

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: BET+ is gearing up for the second season of Tyler Perry’s Bruh. The 19-episode dramedy returns for Season 2 on Thursday, May 27 with three episodes at launch, then moving a to a weekly rollout every Thursday thereafter. Shawn Vaughn (This is 20), Quei Tann (How To Get Away With Murder), Liz Lafontant (The Oval) and Ebony N. Mayo (Star) have been added as recurring cast, joining stars Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr., Monti Washington, Chandra Currelley, Candice Renée and Alyssa Goss, who return to reprise their roles. The streamer also released the official trailer for Season 2. You can watch is below.

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Atlanta#Season Premiere#Watch Trailer#Official Trailer#Mayo#Bruhs#Executive Producer#Stars Barry Brewer#Episodes#Exclusive#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Oscars 2021: Tyler Perry honored with Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Sunday night’s 2021 Oscars ceremony honored Tyler Perry with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. After an inspiring montage about the filmmaker himself and being presented the award by the stunning Viola Davis, Perry took the stage to accept the award. “When I set out to help someone, it is my...
CelebritiesNPR

A Look At Tyler Perry's Complicated Legacy

Tyler Perry won an honorary Oscar this week. He's a world-famous producer, director, actor, screenwriter and playwright. But his legacy, even after his win, is still complicated. Noel King spoke with NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans about why. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: In Hollywood, these honorary awards, like the Jean Hersholt,...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Blindspotting TV series gets a first trailer from Starz

Starz has released a poster and trailer for the upcoming comedy series Blindspotting. Set six months after the events of the acclaimed 2018 film of the same name, it follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a woman trying to navigate her chaotic life after her partner and father of her son is incarcerated; take a look here…
TV Serieslaconiadailysun.com

‘The White Lotus’: HBO Unveils First Look & Announces Premiere Date

HBO’s upcoming limited series The White Lotus has set a premiere date as the social satire eyes a Sunday, July 11 debut. The six-episode comedy from Enlightened‘s Mike White takes place at an exclusive Hawaiin resort and features an all-star cast that includes Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, and many more.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

HBO Max Announces 'Friends: The Reunion' Premiere Date With Teaser Trailer

Following early word, HBO Max has now announced the premiere date for Friends: The Reunion with a simple teaser trailer. Sure to bring back memories, the preview for “THE ONE WHERE THEY GET BACK TOGETHER” sees the original cast of Friends walking away with a slowed rendition of “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts playing in the background. Accompanying the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated reunion is news of an expansive list of guest stars.
TV SeriesComicBook

Lupin Part 2 Full Trailer Reveals Netflix Premiere Date

The most beloved gentleman thief in all of France is returning to Netflix for another round of episodes. Lupin, the acclaimed streaming series starring Omar Sy, became a pretty instant hit after Netflix released the first batch of episodes earlier this year. The five episodes contained in Part 1 weren't nearly enough, as fans have been begging to see more from the character and his world of spies ever since the show's debut. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer to watch more Lupin.
TV Seriesportlavacawave.com

Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

With the 2021 TV season underway, we look ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, whether currently airing or on hiatus. Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Cinemark, Don’t Be Tardy, Tyler Perry and More!

CINEMARK REACHES NEW DEAL ON THEATRICAL WINDOW: Cinemark has reached new agreements with give studios that will formalize a shorter theatrical window, Variety reports. Cinemark said it now has agreements with Warner Bros. Picture Group, The Walt Disney Company, Paramount Pictures, Universal and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Cinemark is thrilled to have reached new agreements with our major studio partners, and we are eager to continue providing movie fans an immersive, larger-than-life cinematic environment to see major upcoming films, ranging from the biggest blockbusters to specialty fare to family-friendly content,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “In our ongoing efforts to maximize attendance and box office during the pandemic and beyond, our goal is to provide the widest range of content with terms that are in the best long-term interests of Cinemark, our studio partners and moviegoers. We are pleased with these recent developments and are confident we are taking positive steps toward reigniting theatrical exhibition and evolving the industry for a post-pandemic landscape.”
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New Trailer for the New RUGRATS Series with Premiere Date Later This Month

In case you missed it, Rugrats is making a comeback. The beloved cartoon is being revived with CG-animation and will be released on Paramount+ on May 27. A new trailer for the series dropped with Tommy Pickles saying his catchphrase “a baby’s gotta do what a baby’s gotta do.” I’ll be honest, I’m really not sure how I feel about this revival series. The original voice actors for the babies are reprising their roles, which is awesome, with new voices for their parents, which is honestly fine with me.
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

Starz May 2021 Movie and TV Titles Announced

Starz (start your free trial) has announced the movie and TV titles coming to the service in May. The Starz May 2021 lineup includes the premieres of The Girlfriend Experience, Run the World, and Death and Nightingales. The third season of the critically-acclaimed anthology series The Girlfriend Experience, from Academy...
TV & VideosPosted by
defpen

Marsai Martin To Star In And Executive Produce ‘Free To Fall’ Podcast Series

Marsai Martin will star in and executive produce an upcoming podcast series called Free To Fall. In this role, Martin will portray Rory Vaughn, a teenager who uncovers a secret society with connections to her late mother. Along the way, she will be joined by characters played by Jahi Di’Allo Winston of Charm City Kings, Talitha Bateman of Away and Jahking Guillory of Black Lightning. Also, Jason Genao of On My Block, McKinley Freeman of Queen Sugar and TC Carson of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will have roles in the series.
MoviesComing Soon!

Blindspotting Trailer: Jasmine Cephas Jones Leads Starz’s Sequel Series

Starz has released the official Blindspotting trailer for their upcoming sequel series to Lionsgate’s acclaimed comedy-drama film of the same name. The video features Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones as she reprises her role from the 2018 movie as Ashley, who is suddenly faced with the difficult task of raising his son all alone after Rafael Casal’s Miles goes to jail. The series will be making its world premiere on June 11 at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, which will then be followed by its debut on June 13 across all Starz platforms in the U.S. and Canada.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Netflix’s Lupin Season 2 Release Date and Trailer: When Is Part 2 Coming Out?

Lupin, the Netflix heist series that dropped its first five episodes in January, became the platform’s most-watched French-language original series of all time, raking in a reported 70 million households in the first four weeks of release and becoming Netflix‘s most-watched title in the first quarter of 2021. Ever since then, Lupin‘s many fans have been desperate to see the next chapter in the story of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), given that the first part of the series ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Assane’s son, Raoul, abducted by the dastardly Pellegrini. From the current Raoul situation to Assane’s much longer-standing feud with Pellegrini—whose false accusation of burglary against Assane’s father led to the beloved man’s death when Assane was just a kid—Part 2 has many situations to wrap up. Now, we finally have a date for the release of the second part, or Lupin Season 2 as many have taken to calling it, and a full-length trailer to get us hyped for the conclusion of this first run of episodes.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Alone’ Season 8 Debuts a Trailer Ahead of Its June Premiere

The trailer for The History Channel’s Alone teases season eight will be the series’ most dangerous season to date. The trailer also reveals the wide variety of animals the competitors may run into this season, and confirms they’ll be making their temporary homes on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia – an area that claims a massive population of grizzly bears.
MusicBillboard

'Behind the Music' Premiere Date Set for Paramount+: Watch the Trailer

Behind the Music is officially returning this summer. Billboard can exclusively reveal that Behind the Music will premiere on Paramount+ on July 29, and that Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe will be among the music artists profiled in episodes of the popular documentary series. Previously announced artists that will also...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Morris Chestnut to Star Opposite Yaya DaCosta on Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’

Morris Chestnut has been cast as the male lead on Fox’s “Our Kind of People,” starring opposite Yaya DaCosta, TheWrap has learned. The series, which will air during the 2021-2022 season, follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside down and shake up the community forever.