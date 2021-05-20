‘Tyler Perry’s Bruh’ Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer, Adds Four Recurring
EXCLUSIVE: BET+ is gearing up for the second season of Tyler Perry’s Bruh. The 19-episode dramedy returns for Season 2 on Thursday, May 27 with three episodes at launch, then moving a to a weekly rollout every Thursday thereafter. Shawn Vaughn (This is 20), Quei Tann (How To Get Away With Murder), Liz Lafontant (The Oval) and Ebony N. Mayo (Star) have been added as recurring cast, joining stars Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr., Monti Washington, Chandra Currelley, Candice Renée and Alyssa Goss, who return to reprise their roles. The streamer also released the official trailer for Season 2. You can watch is below.deadline.com