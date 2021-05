An Overview of Meat Consumption in the United States. Livestock feed is a significant use of both corn and soybeans. Forty percent of the domestic corn crop and over 60% of domestic soybean production are used as livestock feed (April 2021 USDA WASDE). Animal agriculture is obviously important to the demand for corn and soybeans, with meat consumption being the major product of animal agriculture. Herein, we detail the per capita consumption of meats in the U.S. Focus on meat consumption is warranted given the recent climate, ethical, and health considerations facing the meat industry. The potential impacts of these evolving factors are difficult to quantify and will most certainly fluctuate in importance and influence. Still, examining past patterns can provide benchmarks and expectations for meat demand and livestock feed use over the next decade.