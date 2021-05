A Georgia judge is facing ethics charges filed on Friday for allegedly assaulting a shackled inmate who he says cursed at him, and could be removed from his position. Charges against the judge, Chief Magistrate Cary Hays III, who was sworn into office in January 2017, were filed last week by the investigative panel of the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission. The official charges claim that after Hays presided over the unnamed victim's first appearance hearing on December 18, he followed the inmate, who was shackled both at the hands and feet, into the hall. He then grabbed him and shoved him into a wall.