If you're a fan of NBC and Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" universe, then you've definitely had some reasons to feel good this week. On Monday, viewers learned that Wolf and CSI's Carol Mendelsohn's newest spinoff series Law & Order: For the Defense had received a direct-to-series order from the network. Flash ahead to the end of the week and now viewers are only six days away from the next "Law & Order: OC/SVU Crossover Event"- one that finds Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) digging into the death of Benson's brother Simon (Michael Weston) and Richard Wheatley's (Dylan McDermott) possible connection to it. But to do that, it's going to require both shows to have all hands on deck. To get fans ready, Meloni and Ice-T are taking them back in time to discuss some of their favorite Stabler-Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) moments over the course of the season run. And let's just say that while they may not have always seen eye-to-eye, saving a man from death-by-tiger goes a long way towards establishing a bond.