newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

100 Days Out: College football names, games, storylines as we count down to Week 1 of the 2021 season

By Chip Patterson
CBS Sports
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEach offseason, dating back to 2014, we here at CBS Sports have compiled some of the biggest names, games and stories to commemorate the 100-day countdown to college football's kickoff. Last year, it was a more somber tone with "games we hoped to see" from a season we hoped would happen, so it brings us great joy to deliver our annual 100-item discussion feeling much more optimistic about the outlook for college football in the fall.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenyon College#College Football Playoff#American Football#Football Games#Preseason Games#He Got Game#Go Game#Storylines#Cbs Sports#Heisman Trophy#Sooners#Ohio State#Boston College#Notre Dame#Ncaa#Espn#Gators#Utes#Preseason Ap Top#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

What Henry To’oto’o transferring to Alabama means for Pete Golding’s defense?

On top of an already impressive recruiting class, Alabama added another talented player from the transfer portal in former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’oto’o. To’oto’o and Alabama had been flirting for months before he announced his decision on Saturday. He had been a top priority for the Crimson Tide and defensive coordinator Pete Golding was able to get his guy to Tuscaloosa.
Texas StateUSA Today

A pair of Texas Longhorns are among the early Heisman Trophy favorites

We’re still roughly four months away from the start of the Texas Longhorns football season, but the buzz surrounding the program in the Steve Sarkisian era has shown no shortage of headlines and expectations. According to a recent article from 247Sports, the expectations for two particular players may be even...
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Is Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Primed for a Heisman Trophy?

The Longhorns are entering the 2021 season with a whole new identity, but one thing that will remain constant is sophomore running back Bijan Robinson’s success. Robinson showed signs of greatness during his freshman season while only averaging 9.6 carries per game. It is safe to say that under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, things will look different.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ridiculously early 2022 NFL mock draft

For many of you, the last thing you want to read right now, in May of 2021, is a mock draft for the 2022 cycle. But at the same time, the “early mock drafts” are a great way to start building out watch lists for your own summer scouting. Let’s face it: Log onto Twitter right now and you will already see debates over who QB1 might be, who might be the next “QB riser,” and what players could emerge as first-rounders next fall.
College SportsScarlet Nation

COLUMN: Bijan is going to be the best RB in college football... (and more)

Happy to say this week's column is again brought to you by The Timothy Center. The father-son duo of Doctors Jimmy and Josh Myers, both big Longhorn fans, are doing some great counseling work in the Austin area, especially during such a trying time mentally for many as we all are dealing with a global pandemic and trying to get reacclimated to our normal lives again.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Evan Neal tops Alabama projections for 2022 NFL draft

Much like college football’s seemingly-endless recruiting cycle, the page has quickly turned in the NFL from the 2021 draft to the top prospects for the 2022 draft. Not surprisingly, Alabama has a number of players perceived as potential first-round picks, with none ranked higher than offensive tackle Evan Neal. The...
NFLPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Who are Michigan’s next NFL draft prospects? An early look at 2022

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, with Michigan continuing its streak of pro prospects. The Wolverines didn’t hit the double-digit like last year, but had players selected by pro franchises between Thursday and Saturday. Of course, the list was highlighted by defensive end Kwity Paye taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round, pick No. 21 overall. You can find the full list at mlive.com/wolverines, along with the two free-agent signings.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Bijan Robinson among preseason Heisman favorites entering summer

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian inherited one of the top running backs in college football entering his first year on the job. Sophomore RB Bijan Robinson turned heads during his first season playing with the Longhorns, and did so on limited game reps. But the moment Robinson was let loose following the injury to then starting running back Keaontay Ingram, he took advantage of the opportunity and in turn caught the attention of the college football universe. Robinson's late season heroics has since led to him being among the top 10 preseason contenders for the 2021 Heisman Trophy.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Chris Olave's message to Ohio State teammates on NFL Draft day

Ohio State will have a bit less of a presence in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft than usual this year, which is a bit odd considering the Buckeyes did make it to the College Football Playoff national title game last season. Justin Fields will likely be the Buckeyes' only first-rounder, although Ohio State is sure to place a lot of quality NFL prospects in the early-to-middle rounds — like offensive guard Wyatt Davis and running back Trey Sermon.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs grab pass rush help in Draft Wire's way-too-early 2022 mock draft

The 2021 NFL draft wrapped up just under a week ago, which means it’s the perfect time to start talking about the 2022 NFL draft. Doing a mock draft this early isn’t about accuracy, but it is a great way to familiarize yourself with some of the best football players ahead of the 2021 college football season.
NFLAthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: 5 2022 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch for the Buckeyes

Congratulations to the 10 players from Ohio State who were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. The NFL has certainly shown that they know their way to Columbus, Ohio. As the college football world gets closer and closer to the 2021 season, the reality for NFL scouts and personnel directors is that they are already laying the groundwork for the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to Ohio State, there are several players that will be evaluated, as all of the players listed below could have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, yet chose to come back to Columbus for one more year.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Aidan Hutchinson No. 28 in Sporting News' 2022 NFL Draft big board

With the 2021 NFL Draft over, preparations for the next round of NFL players never have any days off, which includes the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan senior defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson appears to be the next in line of lineman that are taken in the first round of draft, following the footsteps of Kwity Paye who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts.