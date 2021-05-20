100 Days Out: College football names, games, storylines as we count down to Week 1 of the 2021 season

For many of you, the last thing you want to read right now, in May of 2021, is a mock draft for the 2022 cycle. But at the same time, the “early mock drafts” are a great way to start building out watch lists for your own summer scouting. Let’s face it: Log onto Twitter right now and you will already see debates over who QB1 might be, who might be the next “QB riser,” and what players could emerge as first-rounders next fall.