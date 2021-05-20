100 Days Out: College football names, games, storylines as we count down to Week 1 of the 2021 season
Each offseason, dating back to 2014, we here at CBS Sports have compiled some of the biggest names, games and stories to commemorate the 100-day countdown to college football's kickoff. Last year, it was a more somber tone with "games we hoped to see" from a season we hoped would happen, so it brings us great joy to deliver our annual 100-item discussion feeling much more optimistic about the outlook for college football in the fall.www.cbssports.com