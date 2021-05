David Swanagon is the Head of People Analytics, North America for Ericsson. He is an award-winning data scientist and HR professional. The executive one-pager is a universal deliverable. Regardless of the company’s size, leaders are required to master this deliverable as part of securing sponsorship. Despite the importance, the principles that help define an effective one-pager are largely undocumented. Typically, leaders learn these concepts through trial and error. For example, each of us has attended a meeting where the presentation content was too large, poorly worded or lacking a cohesive message. The executive reaction is a powerful lesson.