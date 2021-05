EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Night Raiders, a dystopian sci-fi feature executive produced by Oscar winner Taika Waititi. The debut feature of writer/director Danis Goulet is set in 2043, exploring a future in which a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. In this world, where children are considered property of the regime which trains them to fight, a desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes and infiltrates a State children’s academy, so that she can get her daughter back. A parable about the experience of the Indigenous peoples of North America, Night Riders is billed as “a female-driven sci-fi drama about resilience, courage and love.”