newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Undoing’s Noma Dumezweni joins Liam Nesson In ‘Retribution,’ Studiocanal Remake Of ‘El Desconocido’

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
 13 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off a strong turn in the HBO series The Undoing, Noma Dumezweni will star with Liam Neeson in Retribution, the Studiocanal thriller being produced by The Picture Company. Dumezweni joins the cast of the film which starts shooting in Berlin next month. She will play an Interpol agent...

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Noma Dumezweni
Person
Rob Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Retribution#Film Star#Film Producer#Original Films#Hbo#Interpol#Spanish#Vaca Films#Atresmedia Cine#Principal Entertainment#Remake#Executive Producer Credit#Love#Exclusive#Berlin#Gelder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesBeaumont Enterprise

'The Railway Chidren,' All-Time U.K. Children's Classic, Gets Sequel From Studiocanal

BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews (“X+Y”) will begin principal photography on May 10 on a sequel to the all-time British kids’ classic “The Railway Children.”. “The Railway Children Return” will shoot in locations around the U.K. from the original 1970 film, including Oakworth Station, Haworth and The Bronte Parsonage. The iconic Keighley & Worth Valley Railway from the original film will also feature.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Oscars producer explains controversial decision to end show with Best Actor category

Oscar producer Steven Soderbergh has confirmed why the Best Actor category was moved to the end of this year’s Academy Awards.Viewers who tuned into the Oscars last month were baffled as to why the evening ended on the Best Actor Award, a decision that rendered the ceremony’s conclusion somewhat anticlimactic.Best Picture – typically the night’s last award – was announced before both Best Actress and Best Actor, leaving the last prize of the night to be accepted by presenter Joaquin Phoenix on behalf of The Father’s Anthony Hopkins, who was not in attendance. Now, Soderbergh has addressed the confusion and...
MoviesCollider

Owen Wilson to Star in Superhero Film ‘Secret Headquarters’ From ‘Project Power’ Directors

Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Owen Wilson will star in Secret Headquarters directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the duo behind Project Power, Nerve, and Catfish, according to Deadline. Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean, Bad Boys, Top Gun) and Chad Oman (Coyote Ugly, Remember the Titans) will co-produce the film based on a script by Joost, Schulman, and the Drama Desk-nominated playwright Josh Koenigsberg (Al’s Business Cards).
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Diego Boneta Joins Andy Garcia in ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake (Exclusive)

Diego Boneta, the Mexican star who portrayed Latin icon Luis Miguel in Netflix’s biography series, has joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ remake of Father of the Bride. Boneta’s casting further strengthens a call sheet filled with a cross-generational who’s-who of American Latino actors. Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced are already on board.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Max Greenfield, Marisol Nichols, and Betsy Brandt Joins Lionsgate English-Language Remake of French Hit ‘The Valet’

Lionsgate English-language remake of romantic comedy The Valet that Richard Wong (Come As You Are) is directing will star Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood, New Girl), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), and legendary Mexican film and TV icon Carmen Salinas with already announced stars Eugenio Derbez (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).
TV Seriesjaynestars.com

ViuTV’s Remake of “Ossan’s Love” to Air in June

Anson Lo, Edan Lui, and Kenny Wong are caught in a love triangle in the new office romcom. ViuTV’s remake of Japanese boys’ love (BL) drama Ossan’s Love <大叔的愛> will be broadcasting in June. In the drama, Edan Lui (呂爵安) realizes his boss Kenny Wong (黃德斌) has feelings for him and adding to his confusion, his co-worker Anson Lo (盧瀚霆) is also in love with him.
MoviesThe Guardian

Ewan McGregor

Actor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in little-loved trilogy, says negative reaction was ‘quite difficult’. Scenes of a Sexual Nature review – hit-and-miss Hampstead romcom. Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy and Sophie Okonedo are among the big names doing small roles in this mostly pleasant portmanteau film from 2006. My streaming gem...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Noma Dumezweni Is Everywhere, From The Undoing to Pose

In the past year, you may have felt like you’ve seen Noma Dumezweni, the decorated stage actress known for her Tony-nominated turn as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, everywhere on television. After a few guest spots on British TV over the last 20 years, Dumezweni appeared opposite Michaela Coel in Black Earth Rising, Netflix’s mystery drama series about post-genocide Rwanda in 2018, and since then, has steadily built up a small handful of series regular roles. Everything changed last fall when she popped up on HBO’s The Undoing as the matter-of-fact attorney hired to defend accused murderer Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) and stole nearly every scene in which she appeared. This year, she showed up on the sci-fi rom-com Made For Love as Fiffany, a marine biologist, and now, she has landed a guest spot on Pose, as Elektra Wintour’s mother, Tasha Jackson.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Liam Neeson Vs. Bob Odenkirk In This Week’s VOD Showdown

Vudu and Fandango are reporting that Liam Neeson’s The Marksman was the top VOD title last weekend, in terms of raw revenue, as the Open Road flick debuted on electronic sell-through (ie – priced to buy” digital availability. The film, starring Neeson as a retired/widowed rancher who is pit against murderous drug cartels while protecting a young boy fleeing Mexico, opened in mid-January with $3.1 million before legging out to $15.567 million domestic and $22.4 million worldwide. That was a whopping 5x weekend-to-final multiplier, and just above the $14.1 million domestic cume (from a $4.1 million domestic debut) of Neeson’s Honest Thief, Open Road’s previous PG-13 Neeson actioner released last September.
Moviesthedisinsider.com

‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Norma Dumezweni Talks Chemistry on Set

Norma Dumezweni, who plays a secret role in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, recently spoke with Variety about her experience on the film. She specifically discusses Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as Ariel and Prince Eric:. “There’s a moment when the camera zooms in and you see...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Spielberg Casting Two Young Spielbergs

Steven Spielberg’s new film, which is loosely based on his own upbringing in Arizona, has finally scored a title – “The Fabelmans”. In addition, the project is holding open casting calls for the lead role of Sammy – a character modelled on Spielberg’s younger self. Cindy Tolan, who helped Spielberg...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Filmmaker and ‘Insecure’ Actor Sujata Day Signs With WME (Exclusive)

WME has signed director, writer and actor Sujata Day for representation in all areas. Day has starred as CeCe in Issa Rae’s The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and appeared throughout three seasons on HBO’s Insecure. She honed her improv comedy and sketch-writing skills at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and regularly performs in UCB’s hit Asian AF show.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Elizabeth Olsen to lead HBO Max limited series Love and Death

Fresh off her Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen will star in HBO Max’s limited series Love and Death as Texas killer Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend with an axe. The series comes from David E. Kelly (The Undoing) and director Lesli Linka Glatter (Mad Men). Love and Death...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Gabourey Sidibe to Make Feature Directorial Debut With Thriller ‘Pale Horse’

Gabourey Sidibe is set to make her feature directorial debut with the psychological thriller “Pale Horse” for Gamechanger Films. The film is being co-developed and financed by Gamechanger, a production company and development fund dedicated to projects by and about women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities. The film is slated to shoot this fall.