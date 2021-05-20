newsbreak-logo
Video Games

NBA 2K21 is free at Epic Games Store

By info@gamedeals365.com
gamedeals365.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting today, NBA 2K21 is free at Epic Games Store. The free game offer runs until May 27 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim it, it’s yours to keep. It comes from developer and publisher 2K. Here’s how they describe it:. NBA 2K21 is the latest release in the...

gamedeals365.com
Video Gamesredcarpetreporttv.com

PlayStation Plus Brings a Blockbuster Lineup Free Games in May #EA #VideoClips

Begining May 4, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download three new free games as part of the service monthly offerings. Burn rubber, break rules and shred metal in this full-contact racer from the creator of the FlatOut. Race and upgrade patched-together cars, improving their looks and toughening up their body armor to survive the epic crashes and neck-to-neck fights over the finish line in competitive races. Enjoy some hilarity in Challenge modes as you get behind the wheel of crop harvesters, three-wheelers and much more, then challenge your friends online in multiplayer up to 24 players.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

GTA 5 is replacing Just Chatting as Twitch’s most popular category

Just Chatting is usually the king of Twitch, however, as the calendar has turned from April to May, it’s been overtaken by Grand Theft Auto 5 as GTA RP continues to be huge. There have been a few iterations of GTA RP over the last few years, and each time a new update releases, the multiplayer mod becomes pretty popular on Twitch.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Epic Games Offered Sony $200m for First-Party PlayStation Games on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit continues to reveal interesting information that provides the general public rare insight into the inner workings of companies like Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. We’ve seen how Microsoft reviewed Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, for example, and how Epic tried to make Sony “look like heroes” in the Fortnite cross-play announcement. Now, a presentation made public reveals that Epic offered Sony $200 million for a total of 4-6 first-party PlayStation games to appear on Epic Games Store.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Rumor: Epic Reportedly Wanted To Get Nintendo/Sony/Microsoft First-Party Exclusives On The Epic Games Store

Following the reveal of Epic’s planned Metroid X Fortnite crossover, another interesting Nintendo-related tidbit has emerged from the ongoing Epic v Apple court case. According to PC Gamer, another internal document shared publicly as part of the court case has uncovered Epic’s plans to try and convince Sony, Microsoft, as well as Nintendo to put some first-party exclusives on their Epic Games storefront. In the case of Sony, Epic had apparently already offered Sony $200 million for “4-6 titles” and was “awaiting feedback”. They had also opened discussions with Microsoft, although the feedback from the publisher was somewhat lukewarm to the idea.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Games With Gold (May 2021): Free Xbox Series X And Xbox One Games Available Now

A new month means a new batch of Games with Gold freebies for Xbox Live Gold (and Game Pass Ultimate) subscribers. With the May 2021 lineup, it's arguable that the backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games lead the way. Lego Batman and Tropico 4 are free for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this month, while the Xbox One freebies include Dungeons 3 and Armello. Lego Batman and Armello are free to claim as of May 1, while Tropico 4 and Dungeons 3 will be available on May 16. All four of the freebies are playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
BusinessKotaku

Apple Lawyer Points Out Epic Games Store Top 20 Has 25 Games

During Apple’s cross-examination of Steven Allison, general manager of the Epic Games Store, Apple’s lawyer walked all assembled, piece by piece, through the Epic Games Store. Alongside saying game titles like Warframe and Necromunda: Hired Gun like they’re normal human words, Apple’s lawyer also pointed out a glaring, perhaps even fatal, discrepancy on the store.
RecipesDestructoid

Grindstone is finally coming to PC, but it's just on the Epic Games Store

The PC version will have all content updates, including the just-released Fortune Grind. Grindstone just won't stop, and with more platforms still to hit, that's for the best. Capybara is updating its monster-mashing puzzle game on Nintendo Switch and iOS today — the Fortune Grind update is out now — and the team is also releasing a PC version of Grindstone on May 20, 2021.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for NBA 2K21 on Xbox One

Release date - NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience on Xbox One. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game.
Video Gamesgivemesport.com

Subnautica: Below Zero: Will There Be A Free PS5 Upgrade?

Subnautica: Below Zero is on its way to PlayStation 5 and plenty of gamers have been questioning whether they can get themselves a free upgrade from older consoles. The game was originally developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment and they are looking to bring the open-world survival action-adventure series over to next-generation consoles during May 2021.
Video GamesIGN

PlayStation Working on 25 PS5 Games, Half are New Franchises

PlayStation Studios head, Hermen Hulst, says they have more than 25 PlayStation 5 games in development, half of which are new IP. As reported by Wired, Hulst says PlayStation Studios — which is comprised of development studios like Hulst's old stomping grounds, Guerilla Games, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and more — has more than 25 titles in development for the PS5.
Video GamesCNET

Keep the action-adventure game Pine for free in this week's Epic giveaway

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you may know that Epic Games gives away a free game every week. Each Thursday brings a new surprise, with past weeks featuring games like GTA 5, Civilization VI, Borderlands and Watch Dogs 2. This week, Epic is giving away Pine, a $25 open-world action-adventure game.
Video Gamesphonemantra.com

Epic Predicted Epic Games Store could reach 35-50% of PC gaming market by 2024 and be profitable

Epic Predicted Epic Games Store could reach 35-50% of PC gaming market by 2024 and be profitable. The profitability of the Epic Games Store was again called into question when the antitrust process between Epic Games and Apple began. Following the opening statements from the companies, the hearings focused primarily on Epic Games, its arguments, and business models, including the Epic Games Store. So it became known that the store will be profitable only in 2024 – and then it will capture from 35 to 50% of the PC market.
MLBcogconnected.com

Massive New Additions to Xbox Game Pass: Red Dead Online and FIFA 21

Since its inception, the Xbox Game Pass has been considered an excellent ‘bang for your buck’ purchase for both PC and Xbox users. The Game Pass includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play membership access, exclusive member discounts, free perks and most importantly access to hundreds of games, with constant new releases. Currently, the Game Pass Ultimate Edition is available for USD$14.99 per month, however the first month costs USD$1. The other packages available offer much the same benefits as the Ultimate Edition, without access to Xbox Live Gold and the ability to play on Android tablets and mobile devices. The price for the basic console and PC edition is USD$9.99 per month. Some of the most popular games on the Game Pass include MLB The Show 21, NHL 21, Grand Theft Auto V, Destroy All Humans and the Battlefield franchise.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The biggest and best Hearthstone streamers on Twitch

While Hearthstone viewership has dwindled over the past couple of years, it remains a popular game with a lot of active streamers and tournaments on a constant basis. That popularity has been driven, arguably, more by the personalities streamers than the game itself. No matter what time of day you are online, you can find an entertaining and educational streamer–who you might not know, but will come to love–broadcasting to thousands.