Columbia, TN

aMuse'um in Columbia updates summer programs

Columbia Daily Herald
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAMuse'um Children's Museum is prepping for a very active summer, one which provides access to its programming and exhibits to all Maury County kids and beyond. And it's doing it through the Museums for All program, a cooperative initiative between the Association of Children's Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services in an effort to allow low-income families easier access to children's museums across the U.S. Those receiving food assistance can gain reduced admission to more than 600 museums throughout the U.S. by presenting their SNAP EBT card.

