aMuse'um in Columbia updates summer programs
AMuse'um Children's Museum is prepping for a very active summer, one which provides access to its programming and exhibits to all Maury County kids and beyond. And it's doing it through the Museums for All program, a cooperative initiative between the Association of Children's Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services in an effort to allow low-income families easier access to children's museums across the U.S. Those receiving food assistance can gain reduced admission to more than 600 museums throughout the U.S. by presenting their SNAP EBT card.www.columbiadailyherald.com