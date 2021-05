UFC welterweight Alan Jouban is retiring from MMA. “I’d like to officially announce my retirement from MMA,” Jouban wrote on Instagram. “Fighting and the UFC have given me everything I have today! I would not change a single thing from my journey because I got to live my dream and not know what was next. My coaches, my teammates, those of you that were a part of this, I appreciate you so much! Thank you to my supporters and even my opponents along the way.”