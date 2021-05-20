newsbreak-logo
‘Knives Out 2’: Kate Hudson Joins Daniel Craig In Sequel to Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery Box-Office Hit

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Hudson has joined the growing ensemble of Knives Out 2, which Netflix recently landed the rights too. Daniel Craig returns to star with Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr. and Edward Norton also recently joining the cast. Deadline first reported in March that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two installments, a historic deal for streamers. Rian Johnson is back to write and direct the pic and will produce with his partner Ram Bergman with Craig reprising the role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc.

deadline.com
