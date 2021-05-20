Bruins, Capitals Keep Making Playoff History With Close, Overtime Games

newsbreak-logo
The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals are re-writing Stanley Cup Playoffs history with each passing game. Not only did the Bruins' 3-2 double-overtime win over the Capitals on Wednesday night give Boston a 2-1 lead in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, it also extended the teams' playoff record streak of one-goal games against each other to 12, according to NHL Public Relations. The streak dates back to May 3, 1998 when Washington ousted Boston from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 win in Game 6 of their first-round series.

