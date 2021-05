LEXINGTON, Ky. - Arizona moved on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009 with a 4-3 win over No. 12 Michigan. No. 12 Michigan came out firing in the doubles point to jump out to an early lead. The Wildcats regained their footing in singles with four first set wins. Carlos Hassey and Alejandro Reguant both mounted comebacks in the first set before closing their matches in straight sets. Filip Malbasic also got on the board with a straight set victory to set up a three-set victory for No. 45 Gustaf Strom to clinch the match.