Trio to Reunite for Disney+ Sequel

When Disney tested the waters of doing day-and-date theatrical and Premier Access (aka PVOD) releasing of “Mulan” last year, people were wondering if it actually was a profitable move for the studio. Though with streaming, it’s impossible to know actual numbers unless the studio releases them, one clear indicator about the success of this strategy is if Disney keeps doing it. Well, with “Raya and the Last Dragon” following suit earlier this year, combined with the news that “Cruella” and “Black Widow” will be doing the same this summer, it’s clear the Premier Access option is working well for Disney. And to add even more evidence to that hypothesis, Disney just announced that the highly anticipated adventure film, “Jungle Cruise,” is also getting the hybrid release.