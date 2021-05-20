Trio to Reunite for Disney+ Sequel
If you don't believe, you better get superstitious, because the Sanderson sisters are ready to once again run amok, amok, amok. The leading trio of the Disney cult favorite Hocus Pocus will reunite for the upcoming sequel, to premiere on Disney+. Returning as the Sanderson sisters are Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Bette Midler as Winifred, upcoming Plaza Suite star Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary. Additional casting will be announced later.www.playbill.com