A$AP Rocky’s next sneaker collab is all about ‘reinventing’ Vans

By Maya Ernest
inputmag.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent GQ cover feature, A$AP Rocky revealed he had an upcoming sneaker collaboration with Vans. In typical celebrity fashion, though, the details behind the partnership are scarce. As for when the collaboration will drop, Rocky only hinted, “soon.”. Despite his unique style, A$AP hasn’t been that active in...

www.inputmag.com
