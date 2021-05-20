Wisconsin Indianhead Community College will become Northwood Tech
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College will become Northwood Technical College effective Aug. 2, 2021. Following a public process for name and mascot submissions last fall, a WITC Rebranding Leadership Task Force was created with stakeholders from inside and outside the college to narrow the naming options. The Board of Trustees then moved forward five names to student focus groups in early January. For the final selection, over 750 students and staff voted, preferring the name Northwood Technical College -- Northwood Tech, for short.www.hudsonstarobserver.com