Wisconsin Indianhead Community College will become Northwood Tech

The Gasconade County R-1 Alumni Association announces the establishment of the HHS Community College/Tech School Grant program. A fund has been established with the Community Foundation of the Hermann Area, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, to provide grants to Hermann High School graduates who plan to attend a community college, tech school or other certificate program that is not a 4-year college/university and are not using A+ program or GI bill benefits. The grant is available for 5 years from the date of graduation beginning with 2018 graduates. Recipients may be part time students. The amount of the grant will vary depending on the number of applicants with a maximum of $2,000 for full time students and $1,000 for part time students with all grants to be paid directly to the school. Students may re-apply each year until 5 years from graduation.