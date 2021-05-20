newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Wisconsin Indianhead Community College will become Northwood Tech

Hudson Star-Observer
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin Indianhead Technical College will become Northwood Technical College effective Aug. 2, 2021. Following a public process for name and mascot submissions last fall, a WITC Rebranding Leadership Task Force was created with stakeholders from inside and outside the college to narrow the naming options. The Board of Trustees then moved forward five names to student focus groups in early January. For the final selection, over 750 students and staff voted, preferring the name Northwood Technical College -- Northwood Tech, for short.

www.hudsonstarobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashland Inc#Business Students#The Board Of Trustees#The Witc Board#Trailblazer#Www Witc Edu Name Change#Student Senate#Northwestern Wisconsin#Athletics#Madison#Community#Campuses#Student Focus Groups#Rice Lake#Mascot Designs#Innovation#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

Ivy Tech Community College Board of Trustees will meet on May 18

BLOOMINGTON – the Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington will hold the following meeting virtually on Tuesday, May 18 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The Campus Trustees will hold a regular meeting virtually to consider and take action on such items as may be brought before them.
Gasconade County, MOhermannadvertisercourier.com

HHS COMMUNITY COLLEGE/TECH SCHOOL GRANTS

The Gasconade County R-1 Alumni Association announces the establishment of the HHS Community College/Tech School Grant program. A fund has been established with the Community Foundation of the Hermann Area, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, to provide grants to Hermann High School graduates who plan to attend a community college, tech school or other certificate program that is not a 4-year college/university and are not using A+ program or GI bill benefits. The grant is available for 5 years from the date of graduation beginning with 2018 graduates. Recipients may be part time students. The amount of the grant will vary depending on the number of applicants with a maximum of $2,000 for full time students and $1,000 for part time students with all grants to be paid directly to the school. Students may re-apply each year until 5 years from graduation.
Parker, COparkerchronicle.net

New leader coming to community college

Dr. Stephanie Fujii wasn’t always sure college was right for her. But when she takes the helm of Arapahoe Community College as its new president on July 12, she says it’s exactly where she wants to be. “I was an average student in high school,” said Fujii, currently the Vice...
CollegesWHNT-TV

Calhoun Community College Commencement Ceremony

Calhoun Community College held it's 2021 graduation today through a virtual commencement ceremony. According to Calhoun's Office of Admissions, more than 800 students have qualified for graduation this year.
Shamokin Dam, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Community college group to partner for accreditation

SHAMOKIN DAM — The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) will hold a press conference at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce to announce the formation of a university partnership to provide Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation for the proposed new community college start-up. Leaders from both teams will present at the press conference and answer questions at 10 a.m. Friday at the chamber, 2859 N Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Illinois Statestarvedrock.media

Enrollment plunges at Illinois community colleges

(The Center Square) – Enrollment at community colleges in Illinois declined during the pandemic. Statistics from the Illinois Community College Board show spring enrollment at the state’s 48 schools dropped by 14.2%. Jerry Corcoran, president of Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby, said community colleges are trying to weather the...
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Community college campuses should reopen

The San Mateo County Community College District has been closed since March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID and conserve capacity in area medical facilities. There has been almost no student, faculty, staff or community access on our three campuses (Cañada, College of San Mateo, Skyline) for 14 months. Some athletes returned in January with limited competition and no spectators.
Holland, OHToledo Blade

Owens Community College celebrates graduates

Ruth Ammons was exhausted and happy at the same time. “I feel relieved,” she said with a tired smile, adding that she now had one thing fewer to juggle. The 33-year-old mother of two graduated Friday from the Owens Community School of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics with an associate’s degree in applied science. She also works as a maintenance technician at First Solar Inc., a Perrysburg solar panel manufacturer.
CollegesDiverse: Issues in Higher Educatio

National Competition Showcases STEM Capabilities of Community College Students

Community college students will flex their STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills on a national stage with the return of the Community College Innovation Challenge after it was canceled due to COVID-19 last year. Hosted by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the American Association for Community Colleges (AACC),...
Danville, VAyourgv.com

Danville Community College announces honors

A total of 181 students were recently named to the Danville Community College president’s honors list for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours in the spring semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Anderson: A toast to putting the community in college

In a stroke of great timing, Casper College held its awards ceremony on the exact night when COVID-vaccinated people got the CDC go-ahead to go crazy and gather in person. So, on May 13 an actual (not virtual) lawn party took place at the college president’s awesome yard on a hill with a spectacular overlook toward Casper Mountain.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Omaha Everyday: Metropolitan Community College

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today Dave Webber talks with Metropolitan Community College all about scholarships! At MCC the scholarships are designed to help careers in welding, automotive, nursing, CDL, and many more serving the workforce in our community.
Elgin, ILelginobserver.com

Gearing up for a sense of community at community college

I have always had a sense of pride in my status as an Elgin Community College student. In part, because I might be the closest thing to an ECC legacy student. Three of my family members have graduated from ECC and my mother was once enrolled in ESL classes at ECC. As a result, many times I have entered the ECC bookstore with an overindulged wallet and bought ECC gear and apparel. Yet, despite my love for the college, all my ECC apparel has been relegated to the back of my closet by virtue of its blatant ugliness.
Superior, WILeader-Telegram

WITC rebranding itself as Northwood Technical College

SHELL LAKE — A northern Wisconsin technical college with campuses in New Richmond, Rice Lake, Ashland and Superior is adopting a new name. Effective in August, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College will be renamed to Northwood Technical College. A new name, logo and mascot were announced on Monday after the process...
CollegesPosted by
WGAU

UGA Honors Program to become Morehead Honors College

A $10 million fundraising campaign, led by the UGA Foundation and its emeriti trustees to strengthen the University of Georgia’s Honors Program, will culminate in the naming of the Jere W. Morehead Honors College. Morehead serves as president of the University of Georgia, and the naming was approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents in a meeting on Tuesday, May 11.
Fullerton, CAfullcoll.edu

Fullerton College Community Spotlight: QPOC

On this episode of Fullerton College Community Spotlight Agadette Solis AKA Aja Solis joins Ryan Davis to talk about the QPOC, what they do, how the pandemic has affected normal club activities, what it means to be QPOC and more!. To get in contact with the club, email them at...
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroot Community College Trustees Sworn In

A new chapter for the Bitterroot College opened with the swearing in of seven people who were elected over a year ago to be trustees of a college district that had not yet been created. The 2021 Montana Legislature made that district happen, and Wednesday, May 12, the trustees-elect took the oath of office.
Warren, MIcandgnews.com

Warren man, 70, becomes college graduate

WARREN/YPSILANTI — In 1974, while in speech class at Eastern Michigan University, Bennie Zizio left class to use the restroom. The Detroit native didn’t return until 30 years later. Back in ’74, he was close to graduating from the university, but because of his fear of public speaking and watching...
Collegeswrul.com

Community College Enrollment Plummets Across State; Local Campuses Hit Hard

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Illinois community colleges to move classes online, students stayed away in droves. Enrollment was down statewide this spring by over 14 percent. Locally, the numbers are even worse. Illinois Eastern Community College campuses averaged downward 14.7%. Lincoln Trail and Olney Central’s modest drops of 3.3% and 5.2% respectively were offset by bigger losses of 18.2% at Frontier in Fairfield and 19.6 at Wabash Valley in Mt. Carmel. Rend Lake dropped 15.4% year to year 2020 to 2021 and Southeastern Illinois College had the sixth largest percentage drop in the state at 22.5%. The total headcount for SIC this spring was officially 1,300, 377 less than spring of 2020. John A. Logan proved to be the bellwether for the state with a 14.2% drop. Enrollment for spring was actually up for Southeastern Illinois College over fall by 37 students.