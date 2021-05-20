newsbreak-logo
Utah State

Commentary: Utah law students call for more diversity in the legal profession

By Sarah Martinez, Jacqueline Rosen, Ryan Williams
Salt Lake Tribune
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversity in the legal field lags behind other professions in Utah and across the country. In Utah’s legal workplaces and law schools, people of color, women, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities are underrepresented. As law students and future lawyers, we believe the legal profession will not live up to...

