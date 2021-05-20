Commentary: Utah law students call for more diversity in the legal profession

Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley: … [P]laintiff's motions to compel, are denied. This case is scheduled for trial on August 12, 2021. On November 10, 2020, Judge Saris ordered that the parties were to exchange expert reports by February 21, 2021, responses due by February 26, 2021; Daubert depositions by March 26, 2021, Daubert motions by April 9, 2021, oppositions by April 23, 2021, and motions to compel to be filed by February 5, 2021. On January 25, 2021, the parties filed a joint motion for extension of time of the deadlines, which Judge Saris granted the next day, setting out the new deadlines: disputes regarding still photos due by March 16, 2021, parties to exchange expert reports by March 18, 2021, oppositions due by April 12, 2021, motions to compel due by March 22, 2021, oppositions due by April 5, 2021, Daubert depositions due by May 10, 2021, Daubert motions due by May 24, 2021 and oppositions due by June 7, 2021.