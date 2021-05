A federal warrant has been issued for a man charged with killing two other men on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in northwestern Utah. Mathew Keenan Colorow Tapoof, whose last known address was in Fort Duchesne, was charged in U.S. District Court for the District of Utah with two counts of murder in the second degree while within Indian country, and one count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.