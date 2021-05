The NBA season has been fairly quiet this year, with limited fan capacity in most stadiums for most of the year, the general pandemic ennui towards men’s sports, and the accelerated nature of it, which has led to games being played pretty much on top of each other even more than in a typical NBA season. But now, we’re headed into the home stretch and catching up with the normal NBA timeline, which puts the playoffs in May to late June. The season will end on May 16th, followed by play-in games from the 18th to the 21st, and then the playoffs will begin on May 22nd. We’ll have a proper playoff primer, as we usually do, around that time, but even before that, here’s an update on all the Heels in the NBA and what they’ve been up to, from most recent Heel to oldest: