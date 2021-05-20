newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama meteorologist James Spann publishes children’s book

By Dennis Washington
Posted by 
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

After more than 40 years of speaking to elementary school kids about weather, James Spann knows what they want to know about. “I’m in 1-2 schools a day so I know their questions,” Spann said. “After doing this for so many years, I noticed more of two things: kids that have a fear of weather because maybe they have experienced severe weather, and kids that are fascinated with weather because, in part, they are constantly exposed to it. Back when I was growing up you might see some news guy on TV for a couple of minutes and then they go back to regular programming where now you stay on for hours and they see tornadoes on social media.”

rss.alabamanewscenter.com
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger Zee
Person
Jeremy Davis
Person
James Spann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes#Book Series#Summer School#Abc 33 40#Alabamians#Abc News#Spannbook Com#Elementary School Kids#Bibb County#Summer Afternoons#Storms#Adventures#Vimeo#Creative Writers#Counselors#Tv#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama StateSFGate

REDi and Alabama ONE Success Story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. REDi today released a new case study detailing their work with Alabama One Credit Union, which resulted in an 84 percent reduction in fraud loss. As an institution that prides itself in providing superior service to its members, Alabama ONE Credit Union required a...
Birmingham, ALUSA Today

'Luckiest man alive': What's it like to be trapped in a car crushed by a falling tree?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Will insurance cover this?. Those are the questions Henri Cheramie found himself asking the first responders who came to his aid on May 4. It must have been an odd sight to anyone, a man half standing, half sitting with his head and shoulders out of the sunroof of his 1990 two-door Honda Civic and the rest of the car around his waist pinned there by the limbs of an oak tree, felled by severe storms passing across the state that day.
Vestavia Hills, ALVillage Living

Metro Roundup: Former CEO tells tales of flying heroes

Dave Wood has seen a lot of heroes in his day. Wood, retired CEO of Wood Fruitticher, a Birmingham-based business that is one of the largest food service providers in the Southeast, spoke to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on May 11 about his work with the Veterans Airlift Command, which transports post 9/11 veterans to various appointments, family reunions and more across the country to show their respect and appreciation for their service.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

United Way of East Central Alabama helps Calhoun County youngsters grow love of reading

Books are gifts that expand your world. As Dr. Seuss said: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”. United Way of East Central Alabama (UWECA) recently donated 2,000 books to kindergarteners and first-graders at all public and some private schools throughout Calhoun County. The gift of reading continues to pay off big dividends – with youngsters showing lots of enthusiasm – as they enjoy the free book, “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by British writer and illustrator Giles Andreae. The bestselling book helps dispel negative stereotypes.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Rain ends in Alabama later this morning

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread early this morning over east and south Alabama, with heavier thunderstorms moving along the Gulf Coast. Rain will end later this morning, and the rest of the day looks mostly dry with only isolated showers through tonight. Clouds will linger through the day, and temperatures over the northern half of the state will be about 15 to 20 degrees below average for mid-May, with highs only in the low to mid 60s.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Small town Alabama: Wetumpka

When it comes to Alabama small towns that you need to visit at least once, the picturesque city of Wetumpka should be at the top of your list. With its scenic location on the Coosa River, Wetumpka offers a diverse lineup of ways visitors can enjoy their stay. Whether you want to spend a day surrounded by nature, leisurely shopping or exploring history, Wetumpka has you covered.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Weekend vaccinations sites expecting an increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion field and the Bessemer FEMA vaccination site are two of Jefferson County’s only sites with weekend appointments. Over the last two weekends, The Bessemer site has given out more than 500 first round shots and officials said that is steady for the site. They will begin giving out second round shots this week.
Alabama State280living.com

RC3's Pam McClendon named 'Sweet 16' finalist for Alabama Teacher of Year

Pam McClendon, the lead teacher for the Cyber Innovation Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, has been named among the “Sweet 16” finalists for Alabama 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. The Alabama Department of Education announced the finalists Tuesday. They were chosen from among 138 educators from across the...