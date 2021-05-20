Alabama meteorologist James Spann publishes children’s book

After more than 40 years of speaking to elementary school kids about weather, James Spann knows what they want to know about. “I’m in 1-2 schools a day so I know their questions,” Spann said. “After doing this for so many years, I noticed more of two things: kids that have a fear of weather because maybe they have experienced severe weather, and kids that are fascinated with weather because, in part, they are constantly exposed to it. Back when I was growing up you might see some news guy on TV for a couple of minutes and then they go back to regular programming where now you stay on for hours and they see tornadoes on social media.”