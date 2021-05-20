Tim Tebow makes NFL comeback after signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former quarterback Tim Tebow as he looks to revive his NFL career as a tight end, the Florida-based franchise announced on Thursday. Tebow, who played in the NFL for three seasons with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets between 2010-2012, switched careers to play minor league baseball in the New York Mets organization before retiring in February.

