Tim Tebow makes NFL comeback after signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. So, Etienne is working out at wide receiver? What gives?. Ah, here we are … knee deep in the latest "Jaguars Controversy." This one arose when Head Coach Urban Meyer said Saturday that rookie running back Travis Etienne was working out during 2021 Rookie Minicamp this week at wide receiver. On cue, some Jaguars observers – and a slew of national-media types – weighed in about the apparent ludicrousness of the move. It's honestly hard to remember a more overblown story, or more of a mass overreaction to a Jaguars-related event (EDITOR'S NOTE: It's actually not that hard and frankly is remarkably easy). The plan from the time the Jaguars selected Etienne No. 25 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft was to play him as a hybrid wide receiver/running back—not just a running back. Meyer referred to him as a "slash"-type player on draft weekend and said this Saturday: "We felt the worst-case scenario you have a running back with the skill-set of a wide receiver, and the best-case scenario you have a hybrid player who can do both." Etienne presumably knows how to run and would benefit very little from taking handoffs during an 18-player minicamp. Perhaps he might benefit a tad more from running routes in such an environment? Anyone. Anyone? Bueller?