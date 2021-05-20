IRS says cryptocurrency transfers over $10K will need to be reported

Perhaps, Bitcoin is the only currency that comes to your mind whenever you come across the term cryptocurrency. You are not alone; there other millions of people like you who have only heard of Bitcoin as the one and only cryptocurrency. Kevin Ko is an experienced cryptocurrency trader and commercial asset advisor who has been in the field for a couple of years and he understands the lack of knowledge the general public has.. He has spent most of his career teaching and helping investors build their portfolios, factoring in their risk levels. Kevin states that most of his clients only know of Bitcoin as the only cryptocurrency and are surprised to learn that there are many other currencies.