IRS says cryptocurrency transfers over $10K will need to be reported
Just as cryptocurrencies are seeing one the most volatile weeks in recent memory, the Internal Revenue Service wants a cut of the $2 trillion market. The IRS disclosed Thursday "businesses that receive crypto assets with fair market value of more than $10,000" will need to be reported. This was detailed as part of President Biden's proposed American Families Plan which also requests $80 billion in funds to modernize the IRS, which includes "hiring new specialized enforcement staff, modernizing antiquated information technology…"www.foxbusiness.com