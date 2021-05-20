3 Dreamy Deck Building Products That Sidestep Sky-High Lumber Prices

Building materials prices have been on an upward trajectory since December 2019 and are now 12.4% higher compared to one year ago. Costs for building materials have dipped just twice since December 2019, according to the National Association of Home Builders and the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index. In April alone, cost for goods used in residential construction increased 1.7%. Steel mill products are experiencing a price volatility greater now than it has been since the Great Recession with prices increasing 17.6% in March and another 18.4% in April.