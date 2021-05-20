newsbreak-logo
Parnassus Investments CA Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleParnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,728 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,073,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

