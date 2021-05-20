Police say Hardeeville woman attacked ex-boyfriend’s camper with a bat ... and then a car

A Hardeeville woman accused of beating her ex-boyfriend’s camper with a bat and then trying to drive her car over him has been charged with attempted murder. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after Rosalind Davis, 54, drove to the site of her ex-boyfriend’s camper on April 18, according to a police report. Davis got out of her car to beat the camper with a bat while the former boyfriend slept inside. The two used to live together, police said in the report.