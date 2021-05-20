newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardeeville, SC

Police say Hardeeville woman attacked ex-boyfriend’s camper with a bat ... and then a car

By Sofia Sanchez
Island Packet Online
 15 hours ago

A Hardeeville woman accused of beating her ex-boyfriend’s camper with a bat and then trying to drive her car over him has been charged with attempted murder. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after Rosalind Davis, 54, drove to the site of her ex-boyfriend’s camper on April 18, according to a police report. Davis got out of her car to beat the camper with a bat while the former boyfriend slept inside. The two used to live together, police said in the report.

www.islandpacket.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardeeville, SC
Jasper County, SC
Crime & Safety
Hardeeville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Jasper County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#Bat#Attempted Murder#County Police#County Sheriff#Police Report#Man#Prison#Drive#Bond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Jasper County, SCIsland Packet Online

An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

An officer at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution has been fired and is facing multiple charges after she allegedly brought meth-laced lollipops into the prison. Dana Fisher, 39, was charged with distribution of methamphetamines, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Corrections. She was fired.
Ridgeland, SClive5news.com

Police: Ridgeland shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ridgeland Police Department says their officers are investigating a shooting. The RPD says Malik Jamal Bostick, 23, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of failure to stop for blue lights.
Ridgeland, SCIsland Packet Online

Man arrested after another is critically injured in a Ridgeland gas station shooting

A man was critically injured and another was arrested in a shooting at a Ridgeland gas station on Saturday evening, according to police. Malik Bostick, 23, of Ridgeland was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and failing to stop for blue lights after his car ran out of gas while speeding on U.S. 17, according to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Jasper County, SCWTGS

2 people shot at party in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people were shot at a party early Saturday morning, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. Officials said they responded around 3 a.m. to a report of a shooting on Crabapple Lane. One victim was flown to Savannah Memorial Hospital by Life Star and...
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Jasper County, SCIsland Packet Online

Passenger who died in Monday morning crash on I-95 in Jasper County identified

The passenger in last Monday morning’s fatal I-95 crash has been identified as a New York woman. Bevlynn Sabal, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was the passenger in the vehicle that hit a pickup truck head-on around 11:30 a.m on April 24. Sabal was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries, according to a press release from the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.
Yemassee, SCyourislandnews.com

Yemassee man convicted of armed robbery of convenience store

A Yemassee man who wielded a knife during the armed robbery of a Ridgeland convenience store is headed to prison. Deshone O’Neal Allen, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday, April 15 of armed robbery with a deadly weapon in Jasper County General Sessions Court. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He also received a five-year sentence for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, which will be served concurrently.