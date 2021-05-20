Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 493 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com