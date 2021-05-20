newsbreak-logo
Philadelphia, PA

$140,000 in Scholarships Awarded to Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley Region Seniors

MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 14 hours ago
Thirty College-Bound Students from Across the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley Region Honored. PHILADELPHIA, PA — This week, 30 high school seniors from the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley region were recognized by the Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank at the 52nd annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship program ceremony. The awards program, one of the region’s most renowned high school scholarship programs, granted $140,000 in college tuition to community-minded seniors who competed by penning a personal essay about leveraging education as a means to substantially impact their communities.

