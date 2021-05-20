EU to clarify rules for running cross-border investment funds

American Chamber of Commerce In Poland issued the following announcement on May. 4. A greenfield investment is highly valued by the country that the capital inflows. This is because it creates new factors of production, assets and increases the host country's production potential. Such an investment requires the investor to have considerable resources and is a long-term project. Greenfield investments are investments in which a foreign investor decides to conduct its activities without using the existing infrastructure of the local enterprise. However, a new factory's construction is usually chosen by those who have not found a cooperation partner and are convinced about market development possibilities, including internal demand. Experts stress that such investments are the best proof of trust in the host country, its economic and social stability.