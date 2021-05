DEKALB, Ill. – The Northern Illinois University women's tennis team dropped the season finale to Western Michigan, 5-2, at DeKalb High School on Sunday. "I was proud of our effort today," NIU head coach Eric Burns said. "We got off to a great start winning the doubles and that is usually a good formula for us to have success, but Western was too good today on a couple of courts that we knew were important positions for us. We fought hard though, just came up a little short today.