Orlando Fringe Festival 2021 reviews: ‘ExperiMental,’ ‘Girly Girl’ and ‘Rosegold’

If you knew that the number of photos you could take on your phone on any given day was limited, and that instead of deleting and retaking a photo with poor light or focus, you had to wait and try again some other day, “You would put more care into taking each photo, right?” That’s what the teacher overseeing the photography club that transfer student Si-yeon (Seol Si-yeon) has just joined assumes, instructing his middle school students how to look through a disposable camera viewfinder, click the button for a shot they can’t instantly judge, and turn the noisy dial to prepare for the next opportunity. In Kwon Min-pyo and Seo Han-sol’s coming-of-age film Short Vacation, the action is interspersed with these actual photos taken by four middle school girls, imperfect like all disposable camera fare: A finger covering the corner of the lens, a cat sniffing too close to the camera and blurring everything, that yellow-brown tint drowning out the image because the exposure can’t be adjusted. The girls aren’t always sure their photos are good enough, or appropriate for the given assignment, and this uncertainty is at first daunting. But when your whole adolescence is framed by documenting the world around you on your phone, like your life is itself a photo to be taken, the urge to press the button and go is more powerful than the urge to hide your face.