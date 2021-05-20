Why I Won’t Be Easing Up My Family’s COVID-19 Precautions Even Though I’m Fully Vaccinated
Every day I think about the time I had to call an ambulance for my 10-month-old daughter in the middle of the night and then watch her tiny body writhe in a seizure on the oversized stretcher in the emergency room for two hours. Not knowing what was wrong, or if she was going to be OK, and crying as the doctors pulled the curtain back to give her a spinal tap and inject her with dose after dose of barbiturates hoping to stop whatever was causing her seizure.www.scarymommy.com