Why I Won’t Be Easing Up My Family’s COVID-19 Precautions Even Though I’m Fully Vaccinated

People aged 50 and over are now officially eligible to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from selected GPs. Although some practices have had permission to provide the vaccine early if they had excess stock, this marks a major step forward in Australia’s vaccination program. People over 50 now have a choice of where to get vaccinated: their own GP (if taking part in the vaccination rollout), another GP practice (if their own GP is not), or respiratory clinics and mass vaccination hubs in some states. Here are some practical things to think about when booking an appointment. Can I speak to the GP...