Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 11,650 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.05.