newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 11,650 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEstate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Other hedge funds...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhi#Wells Fargo Company#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Securities Trading#Equity#Dhi#Estate Counselors Llc#Sec#First United Bank Trust#Dnb Asset Management As#Miracle Mile Advisors Llc#Transform Wealth Llc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Argus#Peg#Freedom Homes#Vp Aron M Odom#Southwest#Express Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 532 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,532 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. A number of other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,000 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Inspire...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 268 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,978 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$12.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TAC has been the subject of several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $53,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 4,267 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.05.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.