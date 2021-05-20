newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just...eat them. Here are recipes

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLHQ4_0a5oOb2c00

Cicadas are poised to infest whole swaths of American backyards this summer. Maybe it’s time they invaded your kitchen.

Swarms of the red-eyed bugs, who are reemerging after 17 years below ground, offer a chance for home cooks to turn the tables and make them into snacks.

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas were used as a food source by Native Americans and are still eaten by humans in many countries.

“We really have to get over our dislike of insects, which is really strong and deep-seated in most people in our culture,” said David George Gordon, author of “Eat-a-Bug Cookbook” and known as the Bug Chef.

“You could make stir fry. You can mix them into dough to make bread — make banana bread, let’s say. You can batter them and deep fry them, which I think would be my favorite way,” he said.

This year’s group is called Brood X, and they can be seen in 15 Eastern states from Indiana to Georgia to New York. Their cacophonous mating song can drown out the noise of passing jets.

When the soil warms up enough, cicadas emerge from the ground, where they’ve been sucking moisture from tree roots for the past 13 or 17 years, depending on species. They shed their exoskeletons, attach themselves to branches, mate and lay eggs before dying off in about six weeks.

When eating adult cicadas, it’s advised to pull the wings and legs off to reduce the crunchiness. But Gordon advises home cooks to gather the cicadas when they’re nymphs, before their body armor hardens and while they are still soft and chewy, like soft shell crab.

He puts them in the freezer, a humane way to kill them. Once defrosted, cicadas can become a pizza topping like sundried tomatoes, or replace shrimp in any recipe. Others have followed his lead, including a University of Maryland cookbook dedicated to the cicada.

“People can’t really deal with the idea of looking at a bug and eating it. So that’s why I like tempura batter or something that just conceals the features of the nymph,” Gordon said. “Plus, I’ll eat anything that’s deep fried. I have a recipe in my book for a deep-fried tarantula spider and they’re really good.”

Gordon describes the taste of cicadas as akin to asparagus. University of Maryland entomologist Mike Raupp goes further: “They have a buttery texture, a delicious, nutty flavor, probably from the tannins, from the roots of the trees on which they fed,” Raupp said. “And they’re going to be really good with a Merlot.”

Gordon’s “Eat-a-Bug Cookbook” came out in 1998 and was greeted by hostility and jokes from late-night TV hosts. “But of course, over the last 20 years, this is moving in the direction of being normalized,” he said.

Gordon pointed to the rise of foodie culture and thrill-seeking eaters like chef Andrew Zimmern, but especially to a 2013 report from the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization as a turning point in interest in edible insects. The report estimated that insect-eating is practiced regularly by at least 2 billion people around the world, and that dozens of species have been documented as edible, including cicadas.

It also declared that edible insects are rich in protein and good fats, high in calcium, iron and zinc, emit fewer greenhouse gases than most livestock, and take very little farming space or water.

“Now people were taking what I had been saying all along more seriously,” Gordon said. In America, “We’re kind of the weirdos: 80% of the world’s cultures eat insects, but we’re in that 20% that thinks it’s an abomination.”

The number of mass-produced foods containing insects — from protein bars to chips and pasta sauce — has been rising. In parts of Asia, some insects are sold in bags like salted peanuts or in tubes like stacked potato chips. A German company makes burgers out of mealworms.

“They’re a much healthier option for the planet,” said Dr. Jenna Jadin, an evolutionary biologist and ecologist who has worked as a climate change adviser for UN agencies like the Food and Agriculture Organization. “Especially in light of the fact that we will shortly have to feed 9 billion people.”

Jadin notes with a laugh that once the mighty, high-cost lobster was deemed so repulsive in the West that it was fed to prisoners. “Perceptions change,” she said.

She notes that the Food and Agriculture Organization estimates about 18% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions are due to animal agriculture.

Adventurous eaters might start with insects at the Newport Jerky Company, which has stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and a vibrant online presence. Its insect section includes a bag of grasshoppers for $9.99 or chocolate-covered crickets for $6.99.

Co-owner Derek Medico said he sells one item — a $9.99 mixed bag of dehydrated grasshoppers, mole crickets, silkworms, crickets and sago worms — thousands of times a year. “I think a lot of it just the novelty,” he said.

And he doesn’t expect to see consistent demand for insects anytime soon.

“In other countries and other cultures, that’s much more accepted and much more normal,” he said. “But here, I just think it’s just going to take a while.”

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Zimmern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Insects#Fried Eggs#Animal Species#American#Native Americans#Eastern#University Of Maryland#Fed#The United Nation#German#Un#The Newport Jerky Company#Cicada Swarms#Eating Adult Cicadas#Edible Insects#Dehydrated Grasshoppers#Mole Crickets#Worms#Adventurous Eaters#Banana Bread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Pets
News Break
Recipes
Related
Animalsasapland.com

this cat food is made from insects

It is no secret that livestock (and consequently meat consumption) is one of the sectors that has the greatest impact on the environment. Synthetic meats and insects are the big two alternatives, also for pets. The idea of eating insects for protein Instead of making it from meats, it is...
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

Will Cicadas Eat Your Vegetable Garden This Summer?

If you live in North America, you might be familiar with the distinctive hum of cicadas. It’s a sound that signifies the arrival of summer and in some cases, the arrival of a unique insect that only appears once every 17 years. Though there are many subspecies of cicadas, the most interesting and numerous are those that emerge from their underground burrows in swarms, once every decade or so.
Posted by
Josie Klakström

What Would Actually Happen if All the Bees Died?

With 20,000 different species of bees in the world, it doesn’t sound like they’re going to die out quickly, does it?. Unfortunately, this is the case. Because of lost habitat, crop dusting with insecticides and herbicides and global warming, numbers are slowly depleting.
Animals1069morefm.com

Trillions of Cicadas Are Coming! Should We Start Eating Them?

Trillions of cicadas are about to rise up from the ground and swarm the eastern U.S. So here’s a gross question: Should we start EATING THEM?. Every 17 years, the cicada boom offers a huge boost to the food chain from the bottom up. But in general, we don’t directly take part in the delicious cicada action. But maybe we should, because a surprising number of people are up for it.
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

From aeration to zombies, here are 26 fun facts you should know about cicadas

In just a short time, an insect infestation of biblical buggy proportions is expected to take place across the eastern United States. That's when the hordes of cicadas that are part of Brood X, which appear every 17 years like clockwork, will emerge from underground and start calling — some might say, screaming — for a mate. In some places, there could be more than a million per acre.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Here's What You Should Check Before Eating A Century Egg

Why is it that some delicacies found around the world come off as so... unappealing? There's casu marzu, which is literal maggot cheese (why would anyone eat this?!), balut, a fertilized duck egg eaten as a late-night snack, and hákarl, shark fermented in ammonia. Perhaps among these we should include...
Animalsinsidesources.com

Move Over, Straw Turtle. Now It’s Glove Fish

Sometimes TV shows jump the shark to stay on the air longer than they should. It’s not unique to show business. This month, environmentalists jumped the shark–or more specifically perch–with their latest anti-plastic campaign. A photograph of a small perch trapped in a medical glove has become the new poster...
AnimalsThe Takeout

Last Call: Would you eat Brood X cicadas?

Okay, everyone, brace yourselves: In a few days or a few weeks, the Brood X cicadas are going to rise from the ground en masse. When I say “en masse,” I mean, it’s likely the population is going to be in the trillions, and they’ll be emerging in parts of at least 15 states. Considering I can barely count past five, I’m just going to imagine this as a metric buttload of beady-eyed space alien bugs.
Animalsgildshire.com

Getting Buggy: Edible Insects

People cringe at the thought! However, edible insects are commonplace in Mexico and several Asian countries and have been making waves in the United States in the past decade. The Black Ant in New York, which opened in 2014, is trying to change how Americans see insects. The chef, who cooked grasshoppers as a child with his grandmother, makes meals like Black Ant Guacamole, cocktails with ant salt rims, and grasshoppers, which are boiled in water, toasted with spices, and sun-dried. France, a country that is very particular about food, is also experimenting with insects.
AnimalsWired

The Cicadas Are Coming. Let’s Eat Them!

For 17 years, the trillions of cicadas known as Brood X have tunneled through dark soil, feeding on sap as they slowly matured. Babies during the George W. Bush years, these long-gestating underground bugs are starting to hatch across the eastern United States, emerging from the earth in astounding numbers. Their time above ground is short: three to six weeks, just long enough to mate and die. As a biological phenomenon, gigantic cicada broods are hard to ignore. They’re like crickets with musical-theater degrees—dramatic, loud, committed to a splashy outfit change. And while some people will delight in their natural spectacle, others will just want to be rid of them. There is, however, another reaction: Grab a fork and knife.
Recipesmashed.com

You Should Start Eating More Nectarines. Here's Why

Contrary to common lore, nectarines are not a cross between a peach and a plum. They're actually straight-up peaches without fuzz, genetically identical except for one gene that's either dominant in fuzzy peaches or recessive in smooth-skinned nectarines (via Martha Stewart). Aesthetics aside, Organic Facts says nectarines are packed with nutrients and antioxidants believed to benefit cardiovascular and digestive health.
LifestylePosted by
Newsweek

Woman Eats Insects for Breakfast in Horrifying Cooking Videos

A woman has sparked horror and revulsion after revealing she regularly eats bugs, claiming they're "tasty." Entomologist Vonn Roach, who calls herself Vonn online, has shared multiple clips to her TikTok account, elaborating on her unusual menu. Vonn, thought to be from Iowa, revealed she "discovered edible insects in 2012"...
Bloomington, INwzdm.com

Surviving Cicada Swarm May Mean Protecting Young Trees

The largest brood of 17-year cicadas, known as the Great Eastern Brood, is on its way – and Hoosiers can expect to see their swarms and hear their deafening mating calls in the next few weeks. Jerad Oren, a certified arborist with Bluestone Tree services in Bloomington, points out that...
AnimalsPosted by
AccuWeather

Preparing for a taste of the 17-year cicada emergence

Note: For those with an aversion to insects or entomophobia, note that this article focuses on the consumption of bugs across cultures and includes images of dishes with insects. While the debate over whether pineapple is an acceptable pizza topping continues, entomophagists are adding a different ingredient into the mix.
Knoxville, TNWLTX.com

Cicada Stir-Fry: UT professors share recipes for cooking cicadas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cicadas are emerging in East Tennessee and beyond, filling people's yards with molted shells and ceaseless buzzing. Some people are fascinated by them, while others think they're just delicious. The University of Tennessee posted some tips for cooking cicadas on Twitter Wednesday afternoon — just in time...
RecipesPosted by
CBS News

Recipe: Cicada cookies

The emergence of 17-year cicadas offers the adventurous cook an opportunity to bake these treats from the 2004 cookbook "Cicada-Licious: Cooking and Enjoying Periodical Cicadas," from Jenna Jadin and the University of Maryland Cicadamaniacs. "Overall, over 1,000 insect species are eaten by humans," writes Jadin. Cicadas in particular have been...