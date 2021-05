When Takiyah Williams, 19, of Grovetown was asked why she was getting vaccinated against COVID-19, she cut her eyes at her mother, Tasha. "I told her she needed to get it," Tasha Williams said, as she sat next to her daughter at AU Health System's Washington Square shopping center clinic, after both got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. "I am thinking it is best for us to be protected."