Colin Cowherd: “Oh, God, this is cringy… This is AWFUL. It’s so collegiate. Folks, ‘Rudy’ is a true story about a walk-on in COLLEGE. ‘Hoosiers’ is about Indiana HIGH SCHOOL basketball. This is the NFL. People wonder if Kyle Pitts, the new prototype at tight end, can block – he’s 6’5” and runs a 4.4. Tim is 6’2” and ran a 4.7 forty 8-9 years ago. He’s never been as athletic as everybody hoped… I’ve always said nice things about Urban but today is not one of those days… This feels like an eye roll to me. I had coaches calling me this morning going ‘what the hell??’” (Full Segment Above)