Purdue Defensive Tackle Steven Faucheux Enters Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore defensive tackle Steven Faucheux announced Wednesday he was entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Boilermakers.

Faucheux was a four-star recruit coming out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio. However, he didn't logged a single snap of play during his two seasons with the program.

He committed to Purdue in 2018 after holding offers from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and more. As a freshman, he sat behind future NFL defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr., who now plays for the New Orleans Saints. As a sophomore, he played as a backup to then-junior Anthony Watts.

Faucheux is the sixth player from Purdue football to enter the transfer portal and the first since freshman wide receiver Maliq Carr on April 23.

The Boilermakers now only have Watts, freshman Bryce Austin and Indiana transfer Damarjhe Lewis to slot into the defensive tackle position for the upcoming season.

