West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Defensive Tackle Steven Faucheux Enters Transfer Portal

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 20 hours ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore defensive tackle Steven Faucheux announced Wednesday he was entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Boilermakers.

Faucheux was a four-star recruit coming out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio. However, he didn't logged a single snap of play during his two seasons with the program.

He committed to Purdue in 2018 after holding offers from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and more. As a freshman, he sat behind future NFL defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr., who now plays for the New Orleans Saints. As a sophomore, he played as a backup to then-junior Anthony Watts.

Faucheux is the sixth player from Purdue football to enter the transfer portal and the first since freshman wide receiver Maliq Carr on April 23.

The Boilermakers now only have Watts, freshman Bryce Austin and Indiana transfer Damarjhe Lewis to slot into the defensive tackle position for the upcoming season.

  PURDUE BASKETBALL RETURNING MINUTES: Purdue basketball is one of two high-major programs returning more than 90% of its minutes from the 2020-21 season.
  BRAND DEVELOPMENT FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES: EMPOWER will provide Purdue student-athletes education, resources and opportunities to grow their personal brand.
  PURDUE ATHLETICS SCHEDULE: A look at the Boilermakers' programs still competing this spring.
  KERRIGAN SIGNED BY EAGLES: Ryan Kerrigan played at Purdue between 2007 and 2010 before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He signed a one-year deal in Philadelphia.

