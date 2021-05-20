newsbreak-logo
Who Is Kirsten Dunst's Fiance, Actor Jesse Plemons?

By Leah Mulroney
The List
The List
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Workplace romances are a common occurrence, so it's no surprise that Kirsten Dunst met her fiancé, actor Jesse Plemons, on the set of "Fargo" in 2016 while the pair played fictional couple Peggy and Ed Blumquist. Having so many scenes together, the now-engaged couple connected through late nights running lines together. Plemons spoke to The New York Times of his strong connection with Dunst, saying, "I knew that she would be in my life for a long time."

