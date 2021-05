The Blue Jays are 6-4 in their last 10 and 16-15 overall. The Astros are 6-4 in their last 10 and 17-15 overall. Both teams currently sit in third place in their division. Toronto will look to even the series after Houston took the opener by a final score of 10-4. Jose Urquidy went seven solid innings giving up only 2 runs to earn his third win of the season. Yuli Gurriel continued his hot start to the season going 4 for 4, driving in 4 runs.