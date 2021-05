Yankees manager Aaron Boone insists he was being “proactive” with right fielder Aaron Judge’s health “as opposed to reacting and something getting out of hand.”. That was why, Boone said, Judge was out of the lineup for the second straight game against the Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday. Boone said that he considered Judge available for a “big spot,” but it’s hard to imagine what that would be on April 29 and with the Yankees winners of two straight.