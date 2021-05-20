newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Austin City Council approves preliminary plat for Nature Ridge Third Subdivision at Monday meeting

myaustinminnesota.com
 15 hours ago

The Austin City Council approved the preliminary plat for the Nature Ridge Third Subdivision at their meeting Monday evening at the Austin City Council chambers. The plat consists of 26 lots covering approximately 11.5 acres located just west of the J.C. Hormel Nature Center, and Austin Mayor Steve King stated to KAUS during the “Meet the Mayor” segment on “Wright Here, Right Now” that the subdivision has had a positive impact on the city’s housing market…

www.myaustinminnesota.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Austin, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plat#Petitioner#The Austin City Council#Planning Commission#The Planning Commission#Zoning#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Austin, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Austin City Council reviews 2020 electronic audit report

The City of Austin’s electronic audit report for the year ending December 31st, 2020 was presented to the Austin City Council during a work session following their last regularly scheduled meeting at the Austin City Council chambers. The auditor noted in the report that the city of Austin spent 16% of the city’s budget on culture and recreation in 2020, and Austin Mayor Steve King stated to KAUS News during the “Meet the Mayor” segment on “Wright Here, Right Now” that was mostly due to the fact that Austin has two ice arenas as well as the J.C. Hormel Nature Center, which is an amenity most cities do not have, but he added that other city departments help to save money yearly that goes back into the city’s general fund…
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Parks pride and care versus the not so good

The restrooms in Veteran’s Pavilion have experienced a disturbing amount of repeat vandalism in the past week plus. As a result, we have decided to lock these restrooms for the short term. Once repairs are completed, restroom keys will be checked out to individuals/groups who rent the pavilion. We suspect...
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

First half property taxes in Mower County due Monday, May 17th

First half property taxes in Mower County are due Monday, May 17th. Mower County Auditor/Treasurer Scott Felten stated in a news release that normally the first half payment is due May 15th, however this year the 15th falls on Saturday so taxpayers have two extra days to make their payment. There is no other extension to pay and there is no penalty deferral period this year.
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Property taxes are due Monday, May 17

First half property taxes are due Monday, May 17. Normally the first half payment is due May 15, however, this year the 15th falls on Saturday so taxpayers have a couple extra days to make their payment. There is no other extension to pay and there is no penalty deferral period this year.
Austin, MNKAAL-TV

Permanent farmers market space coming to Austin

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Austin City Council recently approved a permanent home for a farmers market in Austin. The new space is located just south of the historic Terp Ballroom. "There hasn't been something here for so long because it has been flooded," said Austin City Councilman, Jason Baskin.
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Over 50 percent have completed vaccine series

Mower County is seeing a slow down in COVID-19 vaccine rates according to Mower County Health and Human Services Tuesday. Director Crystal Peterson said over 50% of people in Mower County have either one shot or have completed the series of Moderna vaccine. Of those 16 and over in the county, 51% have received both shots while 58% have received one shot.
Austin, MNKAAL-TV

I-90 bridge replacement begins in Austin

(ABC 6 News) - Stretching over I-90, the 28th St. NE bridge in Austin is approaching the end of its functional life and is in need of replacement. On Monday, crews began the $3.9 million project to build a new one. Barricades and barrels were put in place to direct traffic before the bridge closes Wednesday and comes down this weekend.
Austin, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Austin’s citywide electronics recycling event scheduled for Saturday

Austin’s citywide electronics recycling event is scheduled for this Saturday at the Mower County Fairgrounds. KAUS spoke with Austin Mayor Steve King during the “Meet the Mayor” segment of “Wright Here, Right Now,” and he stated that the popular event is back after being cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic…
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

County edges close to 4,600 cumulative COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,594 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 124 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning. According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 50 cases are active in Mower County. As of Sunday, May 2, 17,677 Mower County residents ages 16 and older, or...