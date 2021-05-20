Austin City Council approves preliminary plat for Nature Ridge Third Subdivision at Monday meeting
The Austin City Council approved the preliminary plat for the Nature Ridge Third Subdivision at their meeting Monday evening at the Austin City Council chambers. The plat consists of 26 lots covering approximately 11.5 acres located just west of the J.C. Hormel Nature Center, and Austin Mayor Steve King stated to KAUS during the “Meet the Mayor” segment on “Wright Here, Right Now” that the subdivision has had a positive impact on the city’s housing market…www.myaustinminnesota.com