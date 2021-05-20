FTSE 100 higher, Bitcoin steady above $40k, USD soft

newsbreak-logo
Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher alongside other European bourses on Thursday and managed to close the day back above 7,000. The big mover in the UK was Trainline (LON:TRNT) whose shares fell over 20% after the UK government announced ambitious plans to overhaul the rail industry. Part of that plan would involve the rollout of an application and website to buy rail tickets, directly competing with Trainline. Pre-pandemic, Trainline made around 90% of their revenue in the UK.

