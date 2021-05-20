FTSE 100 higher, Bitcoin steady above $40k, USD soft

In my update about Bitcoin from two weeks ago, I concluded:. “Now may be a good time to be patient and let the market tell us where and when to place a low-risk, high-reward trade.” Because “using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) combined with technical analysis, there has been a 3-3-5 [waves] move since the late February high. This means two things: … a run to new all-time highs is under way (red path). Or, these smaller five waves are only the start of a more extensive five-wave down sequence (green route). How do we know which option is operable? Simple: If the price of BTC stalls at around $60,000 +/- 1000 and then starts to decline, the green path is operable. But if the price continues to rally past the upper end (>$61K), then the red course is most likely, and BTC should be on its way to $90K+.”