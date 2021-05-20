OP-ED: Mark Schweiker: It’s time for America to put the 9/11 mastermind on trial

The deadline for federal taxes has been pushed back to May 17 this year, due to COVID-19. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. summarized the importance of taxes: “Taxes are what we pay for civilized society.” Few people like to pay taxes; Ronald Reagan helped the Republicans build decades of political success on that sentiment by not only reminding people of the economic bite of taxes but also arguing that tax revenue funded the government, which caused more harm than good. Political strategist Grover Norquist came up with the “No new taxes” pledge that was the foundation of Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America” that was supposed to limit the size of government (making it small enough “to drown in a bathtub”). But taxes are not evil; taxes pay for roads, schools, public safety, medical care, transportation, scientific research, among other things.