OP-ED: Mark Schweiker: It’s time for America to put the 9/11 mastermind on trial

When discussing undocumented immigration, too much focus is put on the immigrants and too little attention is given to those who profit from undocumented immigrants: the smugglers. Many migrants who cannot use lawful channels to enter the country have little recourse other than using the smuggling services of coyotes. These coyotes are also often drug traffickers who diversified their business by including human trafficking as one of the services they offer. Not only does it expose desperate immigrants to extremely dangerous conditions, but it also often puts these immigrants in debt with these drug traffickers. Most people argue that the solution is to dedicate more resources to stop immigrant smuggling. This is ignoring that as it was for the war on drugs, the war on smuggling is a war we are bound to lose. A better solution is to make it easier for immigrants to move to the United States.