newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Appeals court hears case of former police officers charged in George Floyd death

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hF85h_0a5oLUmC00
Former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death

Lawyers for the state and for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death have appeared before the Minnesota Court of Appeals as prosecutors sought to add an additional charge to the case.

Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to face trial next March on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors want to add an additional count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

The three-judge panel has 90 days to rule. Based on an appeals court decision in February and a related ruling in the case of former officer Derek Chauvin that found the February ruling was binding, the judges could rule in favour of the state and send the case back to the lower court to add the charge.

“We think the Chauvin case should settle the matter here,” said Neal Katyal, a lawyer for the state, adding that the state could even charge all or some of the men as principle actors, not as accessories to the crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284UjZ_0a5oLUmC00
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin (AP)

Lawyer Deborah Ellis argued for the defence that the three cannot be charged with aiding and abetting third-degree murder, because third-degree murder is an unintentional act and relies on a defendant’s reckless state of mind, but aiding and abetting must be intentional.

Judge Renee Worke called the argument “novel”.

Mr Katyal said that argument “is just wrong” and has no merit, but if it is considered it should go before the lower court for debate.

Mr Floyd 46, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as the black man repeatedly said he could not breathe. Kueng and Lane helped to restrain Mr Floyd – Kueng knelt on Mr Floyd’s back and Lane held down Mr Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the roughly nine-and-a-half-minute restraint.

Chauvin was convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. All four former officers also face federal charges accusing them of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights.

The issue of the third-degree murder count has been complicated in this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OveKj_0a5oLUmC00
A mural of George Floyd in Dublin (PA Archive)

In October, Judge Peter Cahill threw out a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, saying it could only be sustained if Chauvin’s conduct had been “eminently dangerous to others” and not specifically directed at Mr Floyd.

But in February, a three-judge panel of the Appeals Court opened a window for that charge to be reinstated when it issued a ruling in an unrelated police shooting death. In that case, the court upheld the third-degree murder conviction for former officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The panel ruled that a third-degree murder conviction can be sustained even if the action that caused a death was directed at a single person.

That led prosecutors to seek the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, and add a count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder for the other officers. Judge Cahill denied both requests, and prosecutors appealed. The Appeals Court then ruled that the Noor opinion set binding precedent, even though it remains before the state Supreme Court. Judge Cahill reinstated the charge against Chauvin.

Prosecutors say the other former officers should now be charged with aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Deborah Ellis
Person
Neal Katyal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Murder Charges#Trial Court#State Court#Trial Lawyers#Federal Court#The Appeals Court#Supreme Court#Officer#Mr Floyd#Federal Charges#Sentencing#Third Degree Murder#Manslaughter#Lawyer Deborah Ellis#Judge Peter Cahill#Judge Cahill#Judge Renee Worke#Bystanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesCBS News

Trial delayed for three ex-cops charged with aiding Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death

The state trial of three fired officers charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has been postponed from August of this year until March of 2022, reports CBS station WCCO. Chauvin, who pinned Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes during a May 2020 arrest in Minneapolis, was convicted of murder and manslaughter last month.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Florida court rules against Black mother arrested for filming police detaining her son

A Florida appeals court has ruled against a Black mother who was arrested in 2009 for filming police as they detained her son.“She obstructed their investigation and processing of her son’s detention,” judges Melanie May and Edward of the 4th District Court of Appeals wrote in a 2-1 decision.The mother, Tasha Ford, had sued the city of Boynton Beach after the 2009 incident. Back then, police detained her son after he snuck into a movie theatre without a ticket. After the officers called Ms Ford to pick him up, she arrived with her cell phone recording the scene. After arguing...
Law Enforcementgoldrushcam.com

Four Former Minneapolis Police Officers Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges for Death of George Floyd; Derek Chauvin Also Charged in Separate Indictment for Violating Civil Rights of a Juvenile, DOJ Reports

May 7, 2021 - WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury in Minneapolis, Minnesota, returned two indictments that were unsealed today. The first indictment charges former Minneapolis Police. Department officers Derek Chauvin, 45; Tou Thao, 35; J. Alexander Kueng, 27; and Thomas Lane, 38, with federal civil rights crimes for their...
Law920kvec.com

Legal team for Derek Chauvin allege jury misconduct, request new trial

The legal team for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed a motion in a Minneapolis court requesting a new trial on multiple grounds, including jury misconduct. Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd last month. Chauvin’s attorney says the former officer should have a new trial in the...
Violent CrimesBirmingham Star

Convict in Floyd murder case Chauvin asks for new trial

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering African American George Floyd, filed a request Tuesday for a new trial. The motion, filed by Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson, cites factors including "the interests of justice, abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of...
Violent CrimesRadar Online.com

Derek Chauvin Says George Floyd's Friend, Who Was At Scene, Should Have Been Forced To Testify About Alleged Drug Use

Derek Chauvin says he deserves a new trial because the judge was wrong in allowing George Floyd's friend not to take the testify. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the lawyers representing the former police officer are demanding the murder conviction be dismissed. In the motion, Chauvin takes issue with the judge presiding over his trial allowing Floyd's friend Morries Hall to skip out on taking the stand.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

Justice Department officials had prepared a secret “contingency plan” to arrest former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on federal police brutality charges if a jury found him not guilty of the murder of George Floyd, according to a new report.Sources familiar with planning discussions told the Star Tribune that if Chauvin had been acquitted on all charges, or if a mistrial had been declared, he would have been arrested at the courthouse.The Minnesota US Attorney’s Office would have reportedly hit Chauvin with a criminal complaint, arrested him immediately, and then asked a grand jury for an indictment, according to...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

George Floyd prosecutor says he felt BAD for killer cop Derek Chauvin 'because he's a human being', says black man's murder WASN'T racist hate crime and calls on judge NOT to impose heavy sentence

The lead prosecutor in the Derek Chauvin trial says he felt bad for the police officer as the guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder trial were delivered. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley his initial reaction upon hearing the guilty verdict was 'gratitude, humility', followed by sympathy for the defendant.