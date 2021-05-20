Third person charged in Columbia parking lot shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Prosecutors have charged a third man in a shots-fired incident that happened at a busy west Columbia shopping area last week. Mariquan Midgyett was charged Wednesday with two counts each of armed criminal action and first-degree assault after shots were fired outside a Walmart and a Hy-Vee gas station on West Broadway on May 10. Police arrested him Wednesday with help from Jefferson City police, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.abc17news.com