Columbia, MO

Third person charged in Columbia parking lot shooting

By Ben Fein
abc17news.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Prosecutors have charged a third man in a shots-fired incident that happened at a busy west Columbia shopping area last week. Mariquan Midgyett was charged Wednesday with two counts each of armed criminal action and first-degree assault after shots were fired outside a Walmart and a Hy-Vee gas station on West Broadway on May 10. Police arrested him Wednesday with help from Jefferson City police, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.

