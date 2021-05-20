Leafs vs. Habs – Game 1 and Series Prediction; New Leafs Convo

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. After waiting nearly a week and watching the other seven first-round series in action, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens finally begin their first playoff meeting in 42 years at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. Based on the results in the regular season, the series appears to be a mismatch between the North Division winner and Les Habitants, but as we all know the brand of hockey played in the post-season is different and it is possible that the match between the two oldest NHL franchises will be a struggle.