Poll: How Excited Are You for This Summer's Gaming Events?

Returnal developer Housemarque has revealed that patch 1.3.3 has already been pulled for the PlayStation 5 game, and now it will revert back to version 1.3.1 until a proper fix can be put in place. Those getting a CE-100028-1 error code since the update went live will have to re-download the game. The developer is advising players not to start the game until the new patch is live and downloaded, whenever that might be. It's unclear how many players may have been affected by the update, but clearly Housemarque is concerned if it's willing to pull version 1.3.3 altogether!