Video Games

Poll: How Excited Are You for This Summer's Gaming Events?

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday saw the confirmation that Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will return next month in a much-condensed version. The man behind many of gaming's biggest events will host a kick-off show on 10th June 2021 before handing it over to publishers who wish to do things on their own terms. Just two days after the digital event we've just mentioned, E3 2021 begins. It certainly looks like June will be once again packed with livestreams and online showcases then, but how excited are you this time around?

www.pushsquare.com
Person
Geoff Keighley
#Gaming#E3#The Game Awards#Fun Time#Show Time#Japanese#Push Square#Summer Game Fest#Poll#Game Announcements#Hype#Online Showcases#Livestreams#Publishers#Playing#Things#Information Split#June#Opinion#Slack
