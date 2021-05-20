newsbreak-logo
Walworth Mural Donations Still Being Sought as Plans Come Together for Prairie Chicken Arts Festival

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walworth Mural still needs a little help to get completed. Dianne Packee with the Kewanee Mural Committee joined WKEI on Wake Up Tri-Counties to talk about the need for donations and how you can help with bringing the incredible Walldogs Mural to life during the Prairie Chicken Arts Festival, July 9th and 10th. Walldogs artists who’ve done amazing work on past Kewanee Murals will return this Summer to bring Walworths to life but your help is needed to make their work possible. Drop off your donation at Reiman’s Harley Davidson or mail your donation to Kewanee Mural Committee at P. O. Box 605, Kewanee, IL 61443. Dianne Packee talked about the inspiration for the mural. the artists and the schedule for the big reveal of the mural, in this WKEI Exclusive interview.

