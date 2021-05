Credit unions in the first quarter reaped their largest returns on assets in more than 18 years, Callahan & Associates said Wednesday. Net income for the three months ending March 31 was an annualized 1.03% of average assets — the highest since 2002’s fourth quarter and the first time it has risen above 1% since 2003, according the quarterly Trendwatch report from the credit union company based in Washington, D.C.